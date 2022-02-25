Footage From Ukraine As Battle for Kyiv Begins

The wreckage of a vehicle on a road in the north of Kyiv on Friday after an armored vehicle crashed into it, injuring the man inside, according to an AFP photographer. Photo: Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

Startling footage from Ukraine continued to emerge Friday as fighting spread across more of the country following Russia’s invasion Thursday. Russian forces are attempting to advance on Kyiv, but there and elsewhere, the Russia campaign is reportedly being slowed by fierce resistance from Ukrainian defenders.

Driving on the road towards Kyiv and the radio announcer is giving out instructions on how to make Molotov cocktails. — Shaun Walker (@shaunwalker7) February 25, 2022

Below are more videos and images from the intensifying war (some of this footage is disturbing).

A scary scene on a Kyiv highway

Some of the most widely shared videos Friday captured a caterpillar-tracked military vehicle running over a civilian car in Kyiv’s northern Obolon district. It is not yet confirmed who was driving the possibly Ukrainian vehicle or why they seemingly targeted the car. Videos taken immediately afterward showed residents attempting to free the driver, who survived:

Za sve one koji ne žele da vide šta Putin radi u Ukrajini.



Ruski narod ne stoji iza ovoga. Ovo je Putinov lični rat.



Na obraz medjunarodnoj zajednici koja ovo nemo posmatra.#Ukraine pic.twitter.com/aqfhpMuX9A — Balša Božović (@Balshone) February 25, 2022

Sky News has verified videos showing a car run over by a military vehicle in the Obolon district of Kyiv.



Several people surrounded the vehicle to help the person trapped, who survived the attack.



Live updates: https://t.co/ElzFCjHytm pic.twitter.com/hdIQR1InFm — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 25, 2022

Doomed Ukrainian border guards telling off a Russian warship

Another remarkable recording captured the defiant last stand of Ukrainian border guards on Snake Island, a tiny outpost in the Black Sea, when they were confronted by a Russian warship on Thursday. In the audio recording, the Russian warship can be heard asking the guards “to lay down your arms and surrender to avoid bloodshed and unnecessary deaths” — to which the Ukranians respond: “Russian warship. Go fuck yourself.”

I can't believe that this is real life pic.twitter.com/DGtDR9IASy — Volodymyr Zelenskyy fan account 🇬🇧 🇺🇦 (@OneNationCon) February 24, 2022

The warship then fired on the island, killing all 13 guards stationed there, the Washington Post reports.

A panicked scene at a train station in Kyiv

There was also this scary scene as residents of Kyiv tried to flee by train:

Video shows chaotic scene as sounds of what were believed to be gunshots were heard while crowds tried to flee Kyiv, Ukraine. https://t.co/IU8MTBSLkX pic.twitter.com/zg6OgAvXrz — ABC News (@ABC) February 25, 2022

Ukrainians lining up to receive guns

Civilians lined up today to have assault rifles issued to them as the government called on anyone who’s able to help defend the capital. Our story for @nytimes coming soon. #Kyiv #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/z6ZCWpBNiU — Michael Downey (@mgdowney) February 25, 2022

A firefight on a bridge in Kyiv

This footage shows Ukrainian servicemembers engaged in a firefight on a bridge in Kyiv on Friday:

Tropas ucranianas se repliegan en un puente de Kiev en medio de intercambio de fuego con tropas rusas. Vídeo: @Ldevega pic.twitter.com/nKsl1LNsgh — Luis de Vega (@Ldevega) February 25, 2022

Tropas de Ucrania tratan de repeler el avance del Ejército ruso en uno de los puentes de Kiev. No lo han logrado en medio de un intenso fuego de diverso calibre. He visto un joven militar ucraniano herido (sentado en el suelo). Fotos: @Ldevega pic.twitter.com/pukeIHhnD0 — Luis de Vega (@Ldevega) February 25, 2022

Residents of Kyiv try to escape over a blown bridge

A bridge north of Kyiv which locals said that Ukrainian forces destroyed to slow the Russian advance:

I’m in the north of #Kyiv where Russia is continuing to bomb the neighborhoods. This is the bridge that Ukraine blew up today to prevent the advance of Russian tanks. You can see ppl fleeing the city on foot scrambling over the ruins; I watched as a man dragged over his bicycle. pic.twitter.com/QVoxht2LDs — Francesca Ebel (@FrancescaEbel) February 25, 2022

Ukraine’s president continues to speak out from Kyiv

And after night fell in Kyiv, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky released a video showing he had not left the city:

⚡️Ukraine’s Zelensky posts a new video of himself and his team outside the presidential administration in Kyiv’s government quarter after rumors in Russian media that he’d fled. “We are here. We are in Kyiv. We are defending Ukraine.” pic.twitter.com/bgHyrsbVFs — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) February 25, 2022

In the dark, the sounds and flashes of war in Kyiv

Elsewhere on Friday night in the city, which is home to nearly three million people, gunfire and explosions could be heard:

The sound of fighting reportedly in Kyiv tonight. https://t.co/2eFszxlO7v pic.twitter.com/yDt2Dc1xjV — Rob Lee (@RALee85) February 25, 2022

A big explosion in Mykolaiv

Videos have emerged showing at least one overnight Friday near Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine:

Mykolaiv’s air base has been hit by a major explosion, according to the local news media. Eyewitness videos show a blindingly bright night sky. pic.twitter.com/GKYpQYFzGJ — Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) February 25, 2022

One day later, after fighting in Kherson

And elsewhere in the country, this CNN reporter gave a tour of the aftermath of fight Thursday for a bridge in Kherson, which is in southern Ukraine near Russia-held Crimea:

CNN's @npwcnn gets a firsthand look at the devastation left behind at a bridge in near Kherson, Ukraine, following intense fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces for control of the key transportation link. pic.twitter.com/8C99tyVDWm — CNN (@CNN) February 25, 2022

This post has been updated throughout.