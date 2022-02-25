Footage From Ukraine As Battle for Kyiv Begins

Startling footage from Ukraine continued to emerge Friday as fighting spread across more of the country following Russia’s invasion Thursday. Russian forces are attempting to advance on Kyiv, but there and elsewhere, the Russia campaign is reportedly being slowed by fierce resistance from Ukrainian defenders.
Below are more videos and images from the intensifying war (some of this footage is disturbing).
A scary scene on a Kyiv highway
Some of the most widely shared videos Friday captured a caterpillar-tracked military vehicle running over a civilian car in Kyiv’s northern Obolon district. It is not yet confirmed who was driving the possibly Ukrainian vehicle or why they seemingly targeted the car. Videos taken immediately afterward showed residents attempting to free the driver, who survived:
Doomed Ukrainian border guards telling off a Russian warship
Another remarkable recording captured the defiant last stand of Ukrainian border guards on Snake Island, a tiny outpost in the Black Sea, when they were confronted by a Russian warship on Thursday. In the audio recording, the Russian warship can be heard asking the guards “to lay down your arms and surrender to avoid bloodshed and unnecessary deaths” — to which the Ukranians respond: “Russian warship. Go fuck yourself.”
The warship then fired on the island, killing all 13 guards stationed there, the Washington Post reports.
A panicked scene at a train station in Kyiv
There was also this scary scene as residents of Kyiv tried to flee by train:
Ukrainians lining up to receive guns
A firefight on a bridge in Kyiv
This footage shows Ukrainian servicemembers engaged in a firefight on a bridge in Kyiv on Friday:
Residents of Kyiv try to escape over a blown bridge
A bridge north of Kyiv which locals said that Ukrainian forces destroyed to slow the Russian advance:
Ukraine’s president continues to speak out from Kyiv
And after night fell in Kyiv, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky released a video showing he had not left the city:
In the dark, the sounds and flashes of war in Kyiv
Elsewhere on Friday night in the city, which is home to nearly three million people, gunfire and explosions could be heard:
A big explosion in Mykolaiv
Videos have emerged showing at least one overnight Friday near Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine:
One day later, after fighting in Kherson
And elsewhere in the country, this CNN reporter gave a tour of the aftermath of fight Thursday for a bridge in Kherson, which is in southern Ukraine near Russia-held Crimea:
This post has been updated throughout.