Defiant Zelensky Tells Leaders They May Not See Him Alive Again

Photo: Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

As Russian troops encircle Kyiv, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has struck a defiant tone while allowing that his bravery may cost him dearly. In a video call with European Union leaders Thursday night, Zelensky told them, “This might be the last time you see me alive.”

In an address on Thursday an unshaven and casually dressed Zelensky had called himself “Target No. 1” but said Ukrainians “are not afraid of anything.”

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, said that he remained in the country despite rumors that he had fled. “The enemy has marked me as target No. 1,” he said, “my family as target No. 2.”https://t.co/GVzgFZl5Fj pic.twitter.com/2aUvSZwILn — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 25, 2022

And in a short video Friday night, he appeared with troops in Kyiv.

Zelensky in a video message from #Kyiv:

"We are here. We are in Kyiv. We are defending Ukraine”pic.twitter.com/OgMgmPAmvz — marqs (@MarQs__) February 25, 2022

Zelensky, a former comedian, even managed to inject a bit of levity into the grim situation, making light of an apparent missed phone call with Italy’s prime minister.

Today at 10:30 am at the entrances to Chernihiv, Hostomel and Melitopol there were heavy fighting. People died. Next time I'll try to move the war schedule to talk to #MarioDraghi at a specific time. Meanwhile, Ukraine continues to fight for its people. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 25, 2022

U.S. officials say Kyiv could be captured by Russia in short order, though invading forces are reportedly facing more resistance than they had expected. Russian officials signaled they would be open to some form of negotiations Friday, but such talks seemed unlikely given Putin’s clear aim to topple Zelensky. Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov referred to the democratically elected Ukrainian government as “the current puppet regime” and said it would be brought “to justice.”

In remarks Friday, Putin sounded as detached from reality as he did when he declared war, labeling Ukrainian leadership “drug dealers” and “neo-Nazis” — a particularly outrageous claim considering Zelensky is Jewish.