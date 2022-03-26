Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’

Biden during his speech on Saturday night at Warsaw’s Royal Castle. Photo: Omar Marques/Getty Images

During a major speech in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday, President Joe Biden said that Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power,” appearing to endorse regime change in Russia, though the White House quickly tried to walk back the apparent ad lib.

In a nearly 30-minute address, Biden rebuked Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, repeatedly attacked the Russian president, and ridiculed the Kremlin’s stated rationale for the war. He also reaffirmed the need to defend democratic values around the world and called the international response to Russia’s aggression and “the forces of autocracy” the “test of all time.”

“The battle for democracy did not conclude with the end of the Cold War,” Biden said, emphasizing that it “will not be won in days or months, either.” That was just one of the ways the president tried to frame the current crisis as a continuation of Soviet oppression. He began and ended his remarks by quoting from Pope John Paul II’s first speech (“Be not afraid”); warned Putin not to test NATO’s will to defend itself (“Don’t even think about moving on one single inch of NATO territory”); and attempted to reason with ordinary Russians (“Let me say this, if you’re able to listen: You, the Russian people, are not our enemy”).

"This is not who you are. This is not the future you deserve for your families and your children. I'm telling you the truth." @POTUS delivers a message to the Russian people urging them to not support President Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine: https://t.co/pIOojLaXUk pic.twitter.com/olfvhQM3Xv — CNN (@CNN) March 26, 2022

Then in the finale of the speech, Biden called for Putin to be removed from power — as highlighted below in bold:

A dictator bent on rebuilding an empire will never erase a people’s love for liberty. Brutality will never grind down their will to be free. Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia, for free people refuse to live in a world of hopelessness and darkness. We will have a different future, a brighter future, rooted in democracy and principle, hope and light. Of decency and dignity and freedom and possibilities. For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power. God bless you all. And may God defend our freedom, and may God protect our troops.

Though it seemed pretty clear what Biden meant by the remark — which instantly became a major international news story — the White House quickly attempted to dilute it. “The president’s point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region. He was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia, or regime change,” the White House claimed in a statement.

The White House apparently appears to be trying to take this comment back, saying Biden meant Putin cannot exercise power over neighbours in the region and that he was not referring to Putin’s status in Russia. That’s not how this came across. https://t.co/w0V5mOvBBq — Emma Burrows (@EJ_Burrows) March 26, 2022

A Kremlin spokesperson later rejected Biden’s comment: “That’s not for Biden to decide. The president of Russia is elected by Russians.” Near the time of Biden’s speech in Warsaw, Russia conducted missile strikes in the Ukrainian city of Lviv, close to the country’s western border with Poland.

163/ Smoke billowing from a fire in the western city of Lviv, which has been spared from heavy strikes. There were earlier videos purporting to show cruise missiles heading toward Lviv. Mayor is "waiting for information from the military administration." https://t.co/zdON1aIufU — Evan Hill (@evanhill) March 26, 2022

Earlier Saturday, Biden visited with some of the millions of Ukrainian refugees who have fled to Poland. He told reporters that he was impressed with the “depth and strength of the human spirit” expressed by the refugees he met.

WATCH: @POTUS Biden meets Ukrainian refugees outside PGE Stadium in Warsaw. pic.twitter.com/Wv4Y5NkL9B — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) March 26, 2022

Biden also called Putin a “butcher.”

