Boeing 737 Jet Plunges to the Ground in China

A China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 about to land in 2018. Photo: Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A Boeing 737 airliner operated by China Eastern Airlines with 132 people aboard crashed into a hillside in southern China on Monday, leaving flaming wreckage strewn over a large area.

Footage shows what is believed to be the crash site of a China Eastern Airlines passenger plane carrying 132 people, in southwest China. The number of casualties is unknown.



Read more: https://t.co/gtkqQ6rbR9 pic.twitter.com/5bgr5T1sDm — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 21, 2022

According to data from the flight-tracking website Flightradar24, China Eastern Airlines’ flight MU5735, which was on its way from Kunming to Guangzhou, suddenly plummeted more than 25,000 feet in three minutes about an hour into the flight, losing communication contact over the city of Wuzhou in the Guangxi region before crashing to the ground. There were 123 passengers and nine crew members aboard.

Unconfirmed video shows the plane doing a vertical nosedive toward the ground.

China Eastern Airlines #MU5735 crashed in Guangxi while flying from Kunming to Guangzhou. It had 132 people on board. Boeing 737-800 dropped vertically from the sky — see this video from Weibo and data from sites. First airline crash in China since 2010.

pic.twitter.com/ndDnTD177M — Edward Wong (@ewong) March 21, 2022

The plane was not a Boeing 737 Max, the company’s troubled next-generation airliner, which has been involved in two deadly accidents in recent years. Rather, it was a twin-engine 737-800, which CBS News notes is “one of the world’s most widely used passenger jets for short- and medium-haul flights.” The safety record of the aircraft is excellent, and China’s aviation industry also has a strong safety record in recent years, after several crashes in the 1990s. China’s last fatal commercial-air accident came in 2010.

The New York Times reports that 117 emergency workers have arrived to the scene so far, with hundreds more expected. President Xi Jinping said he was “shocked” and ordered an investigation into the disaster.