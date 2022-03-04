Lindsey Graham’s Call for Putin’s Assassination Is Too Extreme for MTG

Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

If any top Russian officials have been scanning Twitter and thinking, This Ukraine invasion is pretty terrible. What do random U.S. senators think I should do about it? — they got their answer on Thursday night. Senator Lindsey Graham opined on Twitter that the “only way” the Ukraine crisis ends is for “somebody in Russia” to “take this guy out,” i.e., assassinate Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military?



The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out.



You would be doing your country - and the world - a great service. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 4, 2022

He also used the line on Fox News:

Lindsey Graham calls for a July 1944 plot against Putin pic.twitter.com/NmPRMxGKfx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 4, 2022

This call to assassinate a foreign head of state was condemned by lawmakers across the political spectrum. Representative Ilhan Omar suggested Graham should “cool it” with his unhelpful remarks, and Senator Ted Cruz called it an “exceptionally bad idea.”

I really wish our members of Congress would cool it and regulate their remarks as the administration works to avoid WWlll. As the world pays attention to how the US and it’s leaders are responding, Lindsey’s remarks and remarks made by some House members aren’t helpful. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 4, 2022

This is an exceptionally bad idea.



Use massive economic sanctions; BOYCOTT Russian oil & gas; and provide military aid so the Ukrainians can defend themselves.



But we should not be calling for the assassination of heads of state. https://t.co/crPGHw9xyJ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 4, 2022

Okay, but the Squad disagrees with just about everything Graham says, and even his good friend Donald Trump regularly calls him a RINO who “should be ashamed of himself.” So how is Graham supposed to know if he’s really gone too far this time?

Well, there’s also this:

While we are all praying for peace & for the people of Ukraine, this is irresponsible, dangerous & unhinged.



We need leaders with calm minds & steady wisdom.



Not blood thirsty warmongering politicians trying to tweet tough by demanding assassinations.



Americans don’t want war. https://t.co/l2hqiUbZGv — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) March 4, 2022

When noted conspiracy theorist Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene — who brandished a Barrett M82A1 sniper rifle in a campaign ad, was stripped of her committee assignments, and recently spoke at a white nationalist event — thinks your ideas are a little too nutty, you should probably take that as a sign.

But apparently, Graham won’t do that. He doubled down in an interview with Fox and Friends on Friday morning. While Graham suggested he’s open to Putin merely being arrested, he said, “The best way for this to end is to have an Elliot Ness, a Wyatt Earp in Russia, the Russian Spring so to speak, where people rise up and take him down — because if he continues to be their leader, then he’s going to make you complicit with war crimes.”

“I’m hoping somebody in Russia will understand that he’s destroying Russia, and you need to take this guy out by any means possible,” Graham added.