Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and Virginia Thomas in October 2021. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Days after the 2020 election, conservative activist Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was sending White House chief of staff Mark Meadows some weird stuff.

“Make a plan,” Thomas texted on November 19. “Release the Kraken and save us from the left taking America down.”

“Do not concede,” she wrote on November 6. “It takes time for the army who is gathering for his back.” The day before, she also sent over a passage going around far-right circles at the time: “Biden crime family & ballot fraud co-conspirators (elected officials, bureaucrats, social media censorship mongers, fake stream media reporters, etc) are being arrested & detained for ballot fraud right now & over coming days, & will be living in barges off GITMO to face military tribunals for sedition.”

The texts — provided by Meadows to the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot and obtained by the Washington Post and CBS News — reveal yet another layer of the conservative campaign to overturn the 2020 election on bogus allegations of widespread voter fraud.

They also show the extent to which the Supreme Court Justice’s wife has adopted the language of the far-right and the QAnon conspiracy. “Watermarked ballots in over 12 states have been part of a huge Trump & military white hat sting operation in 12 key battleground states,” she wrote two days after the election. Will Sommer of the Daily Beast noted that Thomas’s focus on watermarked ballots as a way to catch voter fraud is “big in QAnon,” as is the idea of “military ‘white hats’ (in other words, good guys).” Thomas also sent Trump’s top aide a video from a frequent InfoWars guest regarding Quantum Financial System, “an idea of a mythical money system that will bring on a sort of right-wing utopia,” as Sommer explains.

For his part, Meadows — who reportedly coordinated many White House efforts to try and overturn the election — was receptive to the conspiracy-laden missives. “This is a fight of good versus evil,” Meadows wrote back. “Evil always looks like the victor until the King of Kings triumphs. Do not grow weary in well doing. The fight continues.” Meadows’s attorney claims that “nothing about the text messages presents any legal issues.” (However, the recent evidence of his own apparent act of voter fraud in North Carolina, could cause some troubles down the road.)

Virginia Thomas, who was at the Stop the Steal rally on January 6, has previously denied that her activism influences her husband’s decisions on the Supreme Court. Clarence Thomas, who missed oral arguments this week due to hospitalization to treat an infection, was the only Justice to vote to block the House select committee from accessing White House records.