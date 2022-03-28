The Complete Guide to Will Smith Slap Takes

Photo: Myung Chun/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock

It was the Slap that launched a thousand takes: last night at the Oscars, Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, then her husband (and soon-to-be Best Actor winner) Will Smith ran onstage and slapped him. Once it became clear that the incident was not staged, seemingly everyone felt compelled to form an opinion on it and to share their views with friends, family members, co-workers, social-media followers, their hair stylist, their dog walker, strangers on line at the grocery store, etc.

Maybe you’ve already run through your initial viewpoints but can’t find the motivation to talk to other humans about anything else today. Never fear: We at Intelligencer have compiled the definitive guide to every possible slap take.

All of the opinions expressed below are solely view of the authors and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of Intelligencer or its staff. (We do know which takes are correct, but we’re not telling.)

Violence isn’t ok. Assault is never the answer. Also? This is the 2nd time that Chris has made fun of Jada on the #Oscars stage, & tonight he went after her alopecia. Punching down at someone’s auto-immune disease is wrong. Doing so on purpose is cruel. They both need a breather. — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) March 28, 2022

Boris Johnson condemns Will Smith



PM's spokesman says "striking someone is never the answer" — John Stevens (@johnestevens) March 28, 2022

Jada has alopecia. Will defended his partner rightfully so on a serious matter that she didn't find funny. it doesnt matter if anyone else thought it was funny or not that serious. it was serious to them. — Kemi Marie (they/them) (@kemimarie) March 28, 2022

'I believe whatever he felt that he did, he had the right to do.'



'I had to leave my chair I'll be honest with you, it cut me really deep.'@LiamPayne reacts to the dramatic moment Will Smith hit comedian Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars for making a joke about his wife. pic.twitter.com/OGT4bA8jDi — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 28, 2022

The more I rewatch it, the more impressed I get with Chris Rock taking that shot.



Leaned into it, barely took a half-step back, didn’t touch his face with his hand. Dude can take a punch. pic.twitter.com/CA9TU4SWoF — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) March 28, 2022

Chris Rock is from Bed Stuy. He's been slapped before — Astead (@AsteadWesley) March 28, 2022

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the #Oscars "was a show of toxic masculinity," said @sunny on #TheView. pic.twitter.com/YRjx3FRvgp — Mediaite (@Mediaite) March 28, 2022

The patriarchy, its possessiveness of women, its violence and its ego trips are. not. romantic. — Emilie Nicolas (@Emilie_Ni) March 28, 2022

this question is rhetorical. why is it that white feminists have labeled will smith’s behavior “toxic masculinity” but not chris rock’s pattern of belittling jada pinkett-smith and black women as a whole? — Loni (They/Them) (@jaowrites) March 28, 2022

Seeing a lot of hot takes on what happened between Chris Rock and Will Smith at #Oscars and I GET IT.



It is the most intense thing to ever happen on that stage.



But the whole incident, from top to bottom, was toxic masculinity. Neither of those dudes are the good guy here. — Julie S. Lalonde (@JulieSLalonde) March 28, 2022

UNCENSORED (Thank you Japan)——Will Smith should be ARRESTED. It’s not up to Chris Rock. The community cannot stand for this. pic.twitter.com/z8tJuaD5OR — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) March 28, 2022

Will Smith should've been immediately ejected from the Oscars after accosting Chris Rock on stage & punching him in the mouth. Smith should've then been arrested for physical assault. This was a brazen criminal act committed in front of millions of viewers/witnesses. — Charles Campisi (@1813Doncarlo) March 28, 2022

People calling for Will Smith to be arrested explains why the US spends more on police, prosecution, & prison than any other society in the history. This country is deeply sick with a love for incarceration. — Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) March 28, 2022

The only thing I’ll say about the Chris Rock Will Smith incident is the immediate impulse to label what happened as assault or battery, says a lot about where we are at. You can believe what Will did was wrong without framing it in a way that invites a carceral solution. — Erika K Wilson (@Erika_K_Wilson) March 28, 2022

I’m tripping that you can assault someone on live television on stage at the Oscars and just take your seat and watch the rest of the show. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) March 28, 2022

It should tell you something when a man can literally commit assault on live television and not be arrested just because he’s a member of the ruling class.



The elites don’t have rules. Will Smith is of the approved social, economic, and racial class, so he faces no punishment. — David Silvey (@DavidSilveyTX) March 28, 2022

Before you say something about #TheOscars2022, here’s a quick read:



• Yes, alopecia is a disability; it’s an autoimmune disorder

• Yes, hair loss can be a symptom

• No, cracking ableist jokes is never okay

• If you’re not Black, stay silent and out of Black folks' business — Off Colour (@OffColourOrg) March 28, 2022

On that note, Jada Pinkett Smith having alopecia is a terrible thing to joke about. It’s a serious disease affecting Black girls and women especially and wtf you look like joking about a Black women’s hair in front of a white audience anyway. — Juwan the Writer/Gender Muddle-r (he/him) (@juwanthewriter) March 28, 2022

I also think part of the response is a deficit of empathy towards Jada. Alopecia isn’t seen as “serious enough” of a condition to warrant impassioned defence, that’s why it’s “just a joke”. She has to be going through chemo or terminal before people are respectful — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) March 28, 2022

Praying for all the Black people at work asked to give an opinion about all of this tomorrow. — Jasmyn (@JasmynBeKnowing) March 28, 2022

Bro literally, why did my white coworkers make a b-line to my classroom this morning to ask me about it…? https://t.co/cZ8DvrcIED — aj (@aj_CR2) March 28, 2022

men will literally win an oscar for best actor before going to therapy — Law Boy, Esq. (@The_Law_Boy) March 28, 2022

Men,



Go to therapy. Don’t mock people with a disability. Don’t use violence to solve your issues. Take responsibility for your words & actions. Don’t blame the devil for your demons. Say sorry to those you hurt. Be accountable. Be humble. Be honest. Do the work.



Go to therapy. — Carlos A. Rodríguez (@CarlosHappyNPO) March 28, 2022

Anyone who has ever been physically abused is all too familiar with the phrase “love makes you do crazy things”. — Grey DeLisle (@GreyDeLisle) March 28, 2022

I love a man who defends his lady but not by assault, esp. not at the #Oscars in front of the world



The joke was awful but love isn’t violence



Will Smith doesn’t get to call himself an ambassador of love 1 minute & bitch slap someone the next



Assault survivors know what I mean — Lindy Li (@lindyli) March 28, 2022

Director Judd Apatow made this point in a now-deleted tweet:

Things White racists like @JuddApatow want you to believe about the most affable of, mainstream, go along to get along, smiley, well-respected Black men of Hollywood of the past 3 decades: 1. He's crazy 2. He's pure violence & rage 3. He's capable of murder 4. He's out of control pic.twitter.com/dVGJVIYp57 — Elias Cepeda (@EliasCepeda) March 28, 2022

judd apatow talking about violence and rage after a tiny slap but not about continuing to work with james franco after multiple instances of him being violent against women pic.twitter.com/AYkbXIXPbC — fake (@mitskiIeaks) March 28, 2022

Apatow has deleted this tweet as well.

I’m actually stuck on the fact that Chris Rock has daughters and made the documentary Good Hair



And yet! Still made that joke. — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) March 28, 2022

Time for my own hot take.



I think as a society we’ve outgrown the need for comedians. Everyone and their grandmother is funny. I’ve gotten more laughs off of Twitter than watching a set by a comedian. — Ikachi Foundational Thug (@Vanessa_ohaha) March 28, 2022

Let me tell you something, it’s a very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a Comedian.

Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 28, 2022

I know we’re all still processing, but the way casual violence was normalized tonight by a collective national audience will have consequences that we can’t even fathom in the moment. #Oscars2022 — Janai Nelson (@JNelsonLDF) March 28, 2022

I’m all for free speech, but the possibility of a slap as a consequence for saying something offensive seems infinitely more just than facing an online mob calling for you to lose your source of livelihood. At least there is the chance to defend yourself in the first instance. — Thomas Chatterton Williams (@thomaschattwill) March 28, 2022

Those defending Will Smith (as you should) please keep that same energy for the countless Black women, transgender people, and others who are often harassed and humiliated in the name of "jokes." #Oscars — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) March 28, 2022

There’s no excuse for that, Will Smith. pic.twitter.com/v8u8PtQRMX — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 28, 2022

I feel bad for Questlove. Will Smith ruined his big moment. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/wFHSZoC3rX — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) March 28, 2022

I'm so pissed with Will Smith right now.



Philly should be celebrating QUESTLOVE winning an Oscar right now, but instead we're talking about how he punched Chris Rock on live television.



Like this could have been dealt with after the awards. Goodness. #Oscars — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) March 28, 2022

Will Smith smacking Chris Rock and QuestLove winning an Oscar are the two most back to back Philly things to ever happen at the Oscars. — Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) March 28, 2022

"Abbott Elementary" star Quinta Brunson reacts to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock: "I'm from Philly. It felt very Philly to me. That's all I have to say" https://t.co/tGxomF4J6v pic.twitter.com/WZdpSG0v4R — Variety (@Variety) March 28, 2022

.#WillSmith was laughing at the joke. What he did next was the act of a narcissist. It was performative. It was beyond classless. And it was a violent assault. Violence can NEVER be excused or tolerated… #ChrisRock #Oscars — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) March 28, 2022

Back in 2012 Will Smith slapped a Ukrainian reporter for attempting to kiss him at a movie premiere https://t.co/VOwgRkEkqD



...and received the blessing of one Donald Trump https://t.co/ywKRxXPoF7 — Dan Stewart (@thatdanstewart) March 28, 2022

If Trump was still in office, he’d be pivoting his whole presidency to address Chris Rock vs Will Smith. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) March 28, 2022

so true Maria - we watched him do it - then like the trump years - we don't hold anyone accountable - shame on us - SHAME on will #Oscars2022 https://t.co/xxTCoaQej4 — ROSIE (@Rosie) March 28, 2022

The surge in violent crime is a concern across America. Many worry that no place is safe -- not even the Oscars, where there was an assault on stage last night. The perpetrator was later given an award and celebrated at post-event parties. https://t.co/2kdGNI8kkT — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 28, 2022

The tragedy of the slap is people trying to make it about Society when it's a specific thing that happened between incredibly weird people. A GI Jane joke? A Scientologist couple? None of this is applicable or relatable beyond a single point in spacetime — literary agent needing jerk (@rajandelman) March 28, 2022

An Oscars standing ovation for Will Smith minutes after he physically assaulted Chris Rock on stage proves woke Hollywood hypocrites have the most warped priorities

My new @MailOnline column on the most effed up Academy Awards ceremony in history!https://t.co/VluBwP0Ltw — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) March 28, 2022

Wait... Chris Rock makes a bad joke about Jada Pinkett’s appearance. Will Smith walks onstage hits him in the face shouts out obscenities & later in tears accepts an Oscar saying “Love makes you do crazy things” to a STANDING OVATION?!? WTF Hollywood. That’s not WOKE. That’s WEAK — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) March 28, 2022

Whomstever you called/texted when this went down is your truest tribe members. When it mattered most you made a decision about who you would trust with your digital life. Write those names down on all your medical forms. — Tressie McMillan Cottom (@tressiemcphd) March 28, 2022

as a formalist, I think we should start discussing the form of the slap and the incredible spectacle of watching Will Smith walk up on the stage without a word, deliver a perfect slap, and then turn heel and walk out. It looked like doves should be flying around like john woo — kang (@jaycaspiankang) March 28, 2022

will smith got a medieval lord slap form https://t.co/fNTzgGcfz6 — zaytoven ibrahimović (@paulycristo) March 28, 2022

what if will smith had kicked him in the balls, what then — John Ganz (@lionel_trolling) March 28, 2022

Will Smith behaving impulsively when his wife was insulted is very Hollywood-movie of a bygone era when such incidents would be cheered as valiant & chivalrous. — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) March 28, 2022

Yeah, what if he slapped a woman? Or a child? Or a female child? Or a female orphan child? A sick one? Ok, so Will Smith is attacking a little adorable cancer stricken orphan girl, and you’re ok with that? https://t.co/fyubmO5uGO — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) March 28, 2022

fwiw this oscar moment was way more disgraceful than the slap pic.twitter.com/Lisvr9Vwe2 — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) March 28, 2022

Is it me or has one slap in the face of a petty joker by Will Smith really caused more condemnation from Hollywood than Putin's killing of women and children in Ukraine? — Eerik N Kross (@EerikNKross) March 28, 2022

My thoughts on the Oscar Slap incident are that it’s 70 degrees in Antarctica and what’s left of the livable ecosystem is being destroyed and so we should focus on that. — David Sirota (@davidsirota) March 28, 2022

People with an interest in pushing the Ginni Thomas story off the front page where it belongs are delighted by all the attention being paid to the slap. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) March 28, 2022

Bingo.



Also, note the jacket sleeve and cuff length remaining on point at full extension. Phenomenal tailoring. https://t.co/GrybAFG0Nh pic.twitter.com/wGBRyTkqDW — Toni's Child (@zxnesix) March 28, 2022

we finna get thinkpieced straight to the ancestral plane this week — fun fact: (@clintonyates) March 28, 2022

This post has been updated with additional takes.