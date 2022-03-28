The Complete Guide to Will Smith Slap Takes

It was the Slap that launched a thousand takes: last night at the Oscars, Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, then her husband (and soon-to-be Best Actor winner) Will Smith ran onstage and slapped him. Once it became clear that the incident was not staged, seemingly everyone felt compelled to form an opinion on it and to share their views with friends, family members, co-workers, social-media followers, their hair stylist, their dog walker, strangers on line at the grocery store, etc.
Maybe you’ve already run through your initial viewpoints but can’t find the motivation to talk to other humans about anything else today. Never fear: We at Intelligencer have compiled the definitive guide to every possible slap take.
All of the opinions expressed below are solely view of the authors and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of Intelligencer or its staff. (We do know which takes are correct, but we’re not telling.)
.
Violence is never okay
.
Will Smith was just defending his wife
.
Chris Rock reacted admirably
.
Will Smith’s behavior is toxic masculinity
.
Chris Rock’s behavior is toxic masculinity too
.
Will Smith should be arrested
.
Calling for Will Smith’s arrest shows America is a carceral state
.
Consequences are for non-celebrities
.
Alopecia is a real disability and should never be ridiculed
.
The Slap will prompt a lot of awkward and unnecessary small talk
.
The Slap is why men need to go to therapy
.
Will Smith used the language of an abuser
.
Will Smith could have killed Chris Rock
Director Judd Apatow made this point in a now-deleted tweet:
.
Saying Will Smith could have killed Chris Rock is racist
.
Actually, GI Jane 2 is a compliment
Apatow has deleted this tweet as well.
.
Chris Rock, of all people, should know better
.
Comedians are obsolete
.
The Slap puts comedians in danger
.
The Slap will normalize violence in general
.
We should slap people instead of cancelling them
.
Non-famous people need defending too
.
Will Smith embarrassed himself and ruined his big moment
.
Will Smith ruined Questlove’s big moment
.
Will Smith ruined Philadelphia’s big moment
.
But also, the Slap was very Philly
.
Will Smith is a narcissist
.
This is what Trump would have wanted
.
The Slap shows that no one in America is safe
.
Actually, the Slap says nothing about Society
.
But failing to condemn the Slap is “woke hypocrisy”
.
The Slap revealed who matters in your life
.
The Slap was perfect form
.
The Slap could have been worse
.
The Slap was Old Hollywood
.
Well, what if Will Smith had slapped someone else?
.
But worse things have happened at the Oscars
.
Ukraine deserves more attention than the Slap
.
Don’t mind the Slap, it’s just a distraction
.
Will Smith’s tailoring was on point, though
.
The Slap will produce too many takes
This post has been updated with additional takes.