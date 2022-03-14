What We Know About the Shootings of Unhoused Men in NYC and D.C.

Photo: NYPD

This week, a gunman shot two homeless New Yorkers in lower Manhattan, killing one. Now, the NYPD believes there’s a connection between those two attacks and three others on unhoused men — one of them fatal — days earlier in Washington, D.C. Here’s what we know so far about these heinous crimes:

Two shootings in lower Manhattan

On Saturday, March 12, the NYPD held a press conference on two attacks in lower Manhattan earlier that day.

Police responded to a call at around 4:30 a.m. at King and Varick Streets, where they found a 38-year-old unhoused man with a gunshot wound to his right forearm. The man had been shot by an unknown assailant as he slept; he woke up and reportedly screamed, “What are you doing?” and the perpetrator fled the scene. The victim was transported to Bellevue Hospital and is in stable condition.

An unidentified man was later found in a sleeping bag with gunshot wounds to his neck and head at 5 p.m. on Lafayette Street, near the intersection of Soho and Nolita. He was declared dead at the scene. Video showed an unknown gunman approaching the man at 6 a.m., firing a weapon, and fleeing. The police department later shared images of the shooter from the footage.

🚨WANTED for SHOOTING: Today, between 4:36 am & 6:00 am, in the confines of the @NYPD1pct and @NYPD5pct, the suspect approached two homeless individuals on the street and shot both of them, killing one individual. NYPD executives will provide an update live at 9:30 PM pic.twitter.com/JwoaWnKrzd — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 13, 2022

Mayor Eric Adams called the case “horrific” and asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the gunman.

“The video is chilling. To see a cold-blooded act of murder. Homelessness turning into a homicide,” Adams said. “We need to find this person and we need New Yorkers to help us.”

A third unhoused man who was found dead in Manhattan on Sunday evening was initially believed to have been shot and thus possibly connected to the other attacks. But police said on Monday that his death may have been the result of a drug overdose.

Three attacks in Washington, D.C.

On March 13, the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., asked the public for help identifying a suspect in three shootings over the course of several days involving individuals experiencing homelessness. All took place in Northeast Washington.

MPD seeks a suspect in Shooting Offenses that occurred in the Fifth District between March 3-9, 2022.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411



Release: https://t.co/sWaf6YJK5z pic.twitter.com/oxFDjJYSXQ — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 13, 2022

On March 3, an unhoused man was found around 4 a.m. with gunshot wounds. He was later taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On March 8, D.C. police officers were called to the scene of another shooting on the 1700 block of H Street at 1:21 a.m., where they discovered another man who had been wounded by gunfire. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The next day, March 9, an officer witnessed a tent fire. After the fire was put out, the remains of an adult man were discovered. An autopsy from the medical examiner determined the cause of death to be several gunshot and stab wounds, and the death was ruled a homicide.

One suspect for two cities

Following its initial report on the three cases, the Metropolitan Police Department issued a joint announcement with the NYPD revealing that the two departments believe that the crimes in both cities are linked and were committed by the same perpetrator. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also assisting in the investigation.

NYPD and Washington, DC, MPD Announce Investigation in to Several Shooting Incidents — Homeless Victims Targeted, Suspect Sought by Police https://t.co/kwVzekSv3G pic.twitter.com/g0x7s6Fgnx — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 14, 2022

“As our law enforcement agencies work quickly with federal partners to locate the suspect, we are also calling on unsheltered residents to seek shelter,” said Mayor Adams and Washington, D.C., mayor Muriel Bowser in a joint statement. “Again, it is heartbreaking and tragic to know that in addition to all the dangers that unsheltered residents face, we now have a cold-blooded killer on the loose, but we are certain that we will get the suspect off the street and into police custody.”

Mayors Adams and Bowser and their respective police department heads, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee III, took part in a joint news conference in Washington, D.C. on Monday, March 14.

The Metropolitan Police released new and clearer photos of the suspect being sought for both cities’ crimes as officials are continuing to ask for the public’s help in identifying him.

MORE PHOTOS of the wanted suspect. Tipsters are eligible for a reward of up to $55,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction.@NYPDnews @ATFWashington https://t.co/ENZRG4fzV7 pic.twitter.com/niCz74Nb0V — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 14, 2022

“Someone knows this person. We’re asking for the public to find him. We don’t want to lose another resident in this city, in New York or anywhere else. This person is carrying out a premeditative act of shooting innocent people,” Adams said.

Chief Contee told reporters that a D.C. police captain on the homicide division, a Queens native, noticed the story of the attacks in his hometown and saw an image of the suspect and raised the possibility of a connection to the crimes that occurred in D.C. Ballistics later confirmed a link between the five cases.

The NYPD, the Metropolitan Police Department, and the ATF’s Washington Field Division are offering a $70,000 for any information that leads to the suspect’s arrest and conviction.

﻿“Turn yourself in. We’re coming for you. That’s the bottom line. Our reach is far and wide and we’re coming for you,” Contee said.