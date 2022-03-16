Zelenskyy Invokes Pearl Harbor and 9/11 in Impassioned Speech to Congress

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a powerful speech to Congress on Wednesday morning, invoking Pearl Harbor, 9/11, and the words of Martin Luther King Jr. in an attempt to connect his country’s dire situation with past American struggles.

Zelenskyy, who has emerged as a Ukrainian national hero as he rallies his country from Kyiv, wore his now-trademark green T-shirt as he cast Russia’s invasion of his country, which he called “the worst war since World War II,” as an attack on western values writ large.

Zelensky to Congress: "Remember Pearl Harbor...Remember September 11th...Our country experiences this every day, right now, at this moment, every night for three weeks now." pic.twitter.com/KrZOrlqIjB — Axios (@axios) March 16, 2022

Pivoting to concrete demands, Zelenskyy repurposed the words of Martin Luther King Jr. to request that the U.S. declare a no-fly zone over Russia, an action that would be tantamount to declaring war against a nuclear power. The Biden administration has ruled out that possibility, and Zelenskyy seemed to concede that it was a nonstarter, requesting other forms of assistance in the next breath:

Ukrainian Pres. Zelenskyy speaks to U.S. Congress: "Is that a lot to ask for—to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine, to save people? Is this too much to ask?"



Zelenskyy asks for aircraft "to help Ukraine" if a no-fly zone is not possible. https://t.co/M2eLHQTWbz pic.twitter.com/rWuBDxy1ck — ABC News (@ABC) March 16, 2022

Last week, Congress enthusiastically approved a $13.6 billion spending package to help Ukraine, which includes military and humanitarian aid. Zelenskyy requested that the U.S. pass additional aid packages every week and sanction all remaining Russian officials still in the country.

Zelenskyy then played a heartrending video that included photos and footage of death and destruction around Ukraine since the invasion began. Many members of Congress were in tears.

(Warning: graphic content.)

Here's the video Zelenskiy played for U.S. lawmakers today (via @joshscampbell).pic.twitter.com/UgBhdqX5Ql — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) March 16, 2022

The Ukrainian president ended his speech in English, reflecting on the toll the invasion has taken on his country and himself: “Now, I’m almost 45 years old. Today my age stopped when the hearts of more than 100 children stopped beating. I see no sense in life if it cannot stop the deaths.”

He addressed his final remarks to President Biden: “To be the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.”

Zelenskiy addresses Biden in English at the end of his speech to Congress: "I wish for you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace." https://t.co/CmW7dWhjzM pic.twitter.com/XOGJQCH73c — Bloomberg (@business) March 16, 2022

Congress then gave him a standing ovation.