The COVID Breathalyzers Are Coming

A traveler exhales into a COVID breath test in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

After two years of putting swabs up our noses, the Food and Drug Administration has approved a test that can detect COVID in a breath sample, with results coming back in less than three minutes.

Developed by a company in Texas called InspectIR that specializes in portable opioid- and cannabis-detection devices, its COVID-19 Breathalyzer will be used in places where tests are collected and analyzed, including doctor’s offices, hospitals, and mobile sites. According to the FDA, the device is roughly the size of a piece of carry-on luggage and can run 160 tests per day. It uses a technique called gas chromatography-mass spectrometry, which identifies chemical compounds associated with the virus that may be in a person’s exhaled breath. If a test comes back positive, it should be checked with a PCR test, similar to the recommendation for rapid at-home tests.

The device was approved following a study in which the Breathalyzer identified 91 percent of positive samples correctly and 99 percent of negative samples correctly — making it roughly as accurate as rapid antigen tests. While it may take months for InspectIR to supply the nation’s mobile testing sites and walk-in clinics with Breathalyzers — the company estimates it can produce 100 devices per day — it could be an effective tool to help understand the inevitable next wave of cases.

Sign Up for the Intelligencer Newsletter Daily news about the politics, business, and technology shaping our world. Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.