Fox Attacks Democrat, Literally

Photo: U.S. Capitol Police/Twitter

Even animals seem edgy these days.

For the past two days, the U.S. Capitol Police have warned of at least one “aggressive” fox on the grounds, reporting as many as six attacks on Monday near suspected dens in the mulch.

On Tuesday, one of the victims came forward: Democratic representative Ami Bera of California, who said he was bitten near the Russell Senate Office Building in an “unprovoked” strike. “I didn’t see it, and, all of a sudden, I felt something lunge at the back of my leg,” Bera told reporters. He then grabbed his umbrella and scared off his small assailant. Bystanders weren’t particularly helpful: “Someone was like, ‘Hey, a fox is attacking that guy,’” he said. The aggressor escaped arrest by the Capitol Police.

“I expect to get attacked if I go on Fox News. I don’t expect to get attacked by a fox,” Bera said cleverly. Although the bite didn’t break his skin, he got a round of rabies shots as a precaution.

By Tuesday afternoon, the fox hunt was over. Animal-control officers with the Capitol Police detained the suspect with the intent of relocation. Below are mug shots of the Hill’s most wanted: