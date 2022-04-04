Jackson Gets Two More Republican Backers as Senate Votes Near

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson clearly made a positive impression on Mitt Romney. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Once Susan Collins and Joe Manchin announced support for Ketanji Brown Jackson’s U.S. Supreme Court nomination, her confirmation was all but assured. But as a preliminary procedural vote in the Senate (following the expected party-line 11-11 vote on the Judiciary Committee) approached, Jackson secured two more Republican votes, not only giving her a cushion but giving her confirmation some significant bipartisan street cred.

The first additional GOP vote was only a mild surprise: Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski. She voted against Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation in 2018, and has already been excommunicated by the Central Committee of the Alaska GOP, which censured her and then endorsed Republican challenger Kelly Tshibaka, following the lead of Donald Trump, who is of course furious at her for voting to remove him from office after his second impeachment. Her path to a fourth full term in the Senate this November does not depend on a majority of Republican support; under the new election system approved by Alaska voters in 2020, Murkowski should easily survive a nonpartisan Top Four primary, and will be favored in a general election featuring ranked choice voting.

The third Republican to back Jackson was more of a surprise: Utah senator and 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, who voted against Jackson’s nomination for the D.C. Court of Appeals last year. His statement on the SCOTUS nomination acknowledged that he would not likely “agree with every decision she will make on the Court,” she clearly crossed his threshold for being fully qualified. This gesture adds to the distance Romney has traveled from the MAGA center of gravity of the party he led just a decade ago. But it’s a welcome accretion of hard-earned support for the future justice. Her final confirmation by the Senate will arrive later this week.