Obama Reminds Biden Who’s Boss

Photo: Shutterstock

President Joe Biden welcomed Barack Obama back to the White House Tuesday — the first visit for Obama since he pretended to be enthusiastic about handing over the reins to Donald Trump in 2017. Obama joined his former veep as part of an event honoring the 12th anniversary of the passage of the Affordable Care Act, arguably the biggest achievement of their tenure, with Biden planning to sign an executive order intended to further strengthen the law. The visit comes at a time when Democrats are looking for a boost amid concerns over a difficult midterm election.

The former president began his remarks addressing “Vice-President Biden,” sparking a round of laughter from the audience and a grinning Biden, who playfully saluted at his words.

Former President Obama jokingly calls President Biden "vice president" during event at the White House focused on the Affordable Care Act. pic.twitter.com/hwsNekgpFW — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 5, 2022

The former president called Biden an “extraordinary friend and partner,” laying out their accomplishments from their eight years in office together.

“Joe Biden and I did a lot together,” Obama said. “We helped save the global economy, made record investments in clean energy. We put guardrails on our financial system. We helped turned the auto industry around, repealed ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,’” Obama said. “But nothing made me prouder than providing better health care and more protection to millions of people across this country.”

When it was Biden’s turn to speak, he opened with a few zingers of his own.

"My name is Joe Biden and I'm Barack Obama's vice president ... it feels like the good old days" -- Biden has jokes too pic.twitter.com/EFgWUGebi9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 5, 2022

He continued, “Mr. President, welcome back to the White House, man. It feels like the good old days. Being here with you brings back so many good memories. We just had lunch together and we weren’t sure who was supposed to sit where.”

Before signing an executive order that directs federal agencies to increase health-care access and affordability, Biden had one final quip, making light of a memorable moment 12 years ago.

Pres. Biden signs executive order to build on the Affordable Care Act, gives pen to former Pres. Obama.



“And Barack, let me remind you— it's a hot mic,” Biden jokes. https://t.co/Grh1IpaeME pic.twitter.com/M4W5x04hBJ — ABC News (@ABC) April 5, 2022