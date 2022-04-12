Multiple People Shot in Attack on Subway in Brooklyn

New York City Police and Fire Department officials on the scene of the shooting. Photo: Justin Lane/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A gunman opened fire inside a crowded subway car in Brooklyn during the Tuesday morning rush hour, wounding ten people in the bloodiest attack on the subway in recent memory. At least sixteen people were being treated for injuries, officials said, including five that were in critical condition but expected to survive. A manhunt for the shooter is ongoing.

The attack began just before 8:30 a.m. when a man riding a Manhattan-bound N express train put on what police commissioner Keechant Sewell told reporters was a gas mask before using a device to fill the car with smoke. Then the man then opened fire with a handgun as the train pulled into the 36th Street station in Sunset Park, striking multiple people who spilled out onto the platform when the train doors opened. The shooter fled at some point, and officials told ABC7 that they recovered his gun, which had jammed.

Daniel Gamz and Johnathan Muravick were riding the train to Brooklyn Technical High School, where they are students, as the attack began in another car. When the train pulled into the 36th Street station, a conductor told passengers over the loudspeaker to get off. “We didn’t know there was a shooting at first; I thought someone had a stroke or something,” said Gamz. As they exited and crossed the platform, Muravick saw a man from their train limping and holding the side of his upper leg. The two and a third classmate boarded the R train and rode to the next stop, at 25th Street, where police officers flooded into the station.

WNYC journalist Juliana Fonda was in a car closer to the attack, telling Gothamist she heard “loud pops” and noticed a sudden commotion. “The reaction of the passengers was terrifying,” she said. “They were trying to get in our car, away from something happening in the back of the train.” Eyewitnesses recorded the immediate aftermath with their phones.

A disturbing video from the scene of a Brooklyn subway where this shooting incident unfolded, from police sources https://t.co/kuZ61EtdPC pic.twitter.com/BAExwXUwza — Craig McCarthy (@createcraig) April 12, 2022

Scenes from the subway in Brooklyn this morning after attempted bomb attack and shooting pic.twitter.com/gZGhDKp8Ni — ⓐ (@amer1nh0) April 12, 2022

There were initial reports that bombs had been found at the scene, but Sewell clarified that there were “currently no known explosive devices on our subway trains.” A bag full of fireworks was recovered by investigators, according to NBC News:

PHOTO: This is the bag with fireworks and smoke canisters police recovered in connection with #Brooklyn subway shooting #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/DCmU3mO3ln — Steven Bognar (@Bogs4NY) April 12, 2022

Fernando, a 70-year-old Sunset Park resident, saw people running out of the 36th Street station, including one man who was visibly bleeding from his leg. “It’s crazy, totally crazy,” he said in disbelief.

Sewell said the attack is not being investigated as an act of terrorism. Officials did not speak to the gunman’s potential motive, but Governor Kathy Hochul at a Brooklyn press conference linked the attack to the rising tide of gun violence across the city, saying: “Stop the insanity of these crimes.”

The NYPD said it located an U-Haul van linked to the suspect, which was abandoned in Brooklyn several miles away from the site of the attack. Sewell said police are searching for the suspect she described as a Black man of medium height and a large build, who was a green safety-like vest and a gray hooded sweatshirt. The search may be hampered by the lack of working surveillance cameras inside the 36th Street station, according to the New York Times. CNN reports that police have obtained cell phone video footage that shows the suspect.

Mayor Eric Adams addressed the attack during a media blitz while he isolates after testing positive for COVID. “We cannot allow a terror to terrorize us so that we don’t continue to function as a city,” he told CNN. “We don’t know what is the source of this incident yet. But I call on New Yorkers to continue to be as resilient as we have often been.” Adams added he would double the number of NYPD officers patrolling the subway, coming on top of increased patrols since he took office following a series of other violent incidents in the subway, including a murder at the Times Square station in January.

Much of Sunset Park remained virtually locked down hours after the attack ended, with helicopters swirling above and Fourth Avenue choked by countless police vehicles and fire trucks. Nearby schools were locked down, but students and teachers could be seen peering through the classroom windows. Train service remained suspended for hours, leaving one resident to say he didn’t know how he would get to his job without the subway.

— With additional reporting by Nia Prater.