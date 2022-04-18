The federal mask mandate for public transportation was recently extended until May 3. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

A federal judge in Florida appointed by former president Donald Trump struck down the Biden administration’s mask mandate for public transportation and planes Monday.

U.S. District Court Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle ruled in favor of the Health Freedom Defense Fund’s lawsuit against the federal government filed last summer. The Wyoming-based conservative group, which opposes vaccine and mask mandates, alleged that the order first implemented by the Centers for Disease Control in February 2021 was “arbitrary and capricious” because some travelers, including toddlers, are not required to wear masks.

In her 59-page ruling, Mizelle wrote that federal enforcement of the mandate — in which domestic travelers without a mask can be “forcibly removed from their airplane seats” — is a form of “detention and quarantine.” Because “the power to conditionally release and detain is ordinarily limited to individuals entering the United States from a foreign country,” Mizelle determined that the CDC overstepped its authority. Mizelle also said the CDC failed to allow for public comment on the mandate, thereby violating the Administrative Procedure Act, which requires the executive branch to adhere to certain rules when it issues new regulations.

It’s unclear whether Mizelle’s order vacating the mandate will go into effect before the Biden administration appeals the decision, which would likely maintain the mask mandate as the appeal process moves forward. Last week, the CDC extended the mask mandate until May 3 amid a rise in cases across the country from the Omicron BA.2 subvariant.

Mizelle is one of the more controversial judges appointed to the federal judiciary by Trump. Named to the lifetime position at 33, she was the youngest U.S. district judge chosen by the former president, with just eight years of experience out of law school. When the announcement was made in late 2020, the American Bar Association determined that Mizelle was “not qualified” to be a federal trial-court judge because she never tried a case after being admitted to the bar.

