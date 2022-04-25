Trump Vows to ‘Stay on Truth,’ the Twitter Rival He’s Yet to Use

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Donald Trump certainly knows how to make things all about himself. Less than two hours after it was announced that Elon Musk had struck a deal to buy Twitter, the former president let it be known that he will not be returning to the social-media site. Instead, he’ll stick with Truth Social, his own little-used Twitter competitor.

“I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on Truth,” Trump told Fox News. “I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on Truth.”

“Staying” is an interesting way of phrasing this because Trump doesn’t actually, technically use Truth Social. Though he has released more than 135 statements on his website since the platform officially launched in Apple’s App Store on February 21, so far he’s only posted a single “Truth.”

Trump went on to explain that he doesn’t see Twitter as a competitor because Truth Social has something no other social media site has: him. Per Fox:

“I think it is good. We want liberty and justice and fairness in our country, and the more we can have open, the better,” Trump said. “But no, I don’t view that as a competition for what I am doing.”

“This is a platform for my voice. TRUTH is a platform for my voice and for my supporters,” Trump said. “But I want everybody to come over to TRUTH—conservatives, liberals, whatever.” …

“TRUTH Social will be a voice for me,” Trump continued. “And that’s something nobody else can get.”



More accurately, Truth Social will be the exclusive place to hear from the 45th president eventually. Trump told Fox News that he will start “Truthing” for real in the next week.