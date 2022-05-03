Photo: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

In a statement on Tuesday morning, President Biden addressed a leaked draft opinion suggesting that the Supreme Court is on the cusp of overturning Roe v. Wade. Biden acknowledged that the published draft isn’t final but laid out his administration’s support for abortion and reproductive rights and said his administration is prepared for any outcome from the Court. Notably, he voiced support for codifying Roe into federal law and said he would sign that legislation if it reached his desk.

BIDEN statement on draft SCOTUS opinion on Roe: pic.twitter.com/UWMDdEpaO3 — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) May 3, 2022

“I believe that a woman’s right to choose is fundamental, Roe has been the law of the land for almost fifty years, and basic fairness and the stability of our law demand that it not be overturned,” Biden said in the statement.

With the midterms on the horizon, the president stressed the importance of backing politicians who support reproductive rights with the goal of enshrining Roe v. Wade into federal law — legislation he has promised to sign.

“If the Court does overturn Roe, it will fall on our nation’s elected officials at all levels of government to protect a woman’s right to choose. And it will fall on voters to elect pro-choice officials this November,” Biden continued in the statement. “At the federal level, we will need more pro-choice Senators and a pro-choice majority in the House to adopt legislation that codifies Roe, which I will work to pass and sign into law.”

The odds of such a law passing Congress are extremely low — given that it would involve getting rid of the filibuster.

On Monday, Politico published a draft of the decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Written by Justice Samuel Alito, the draft makes the case that Roe should be completely overturned and appears to have support from at least four other justices. In his argument, Alito said that “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences.”