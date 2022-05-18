De Blasio Still Looking for New Job, Mulls Run for Congress

Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Third time’s the charm?

Since leaving Gracie Mansion, Bill de Blasio has contemplated several new roles in public office including governor of New York, though so far, none has fit the bill. But on Wednesday, he announced he is exploring a run for Congress in the city’s newly formed Tenth Congressional District.

“Our neighborhoods need help as we recover from Covid. Our nation needs help as democracy is threatened and working people struggle. I am ready to serve to continue the fight against inequality,” he tweeted, linking to his campaign website.

De Blasio’s move comes after a court struck down a gerrymandered map engineered by Democrats in their favor and ordered the creation of a new one. A draft map would create districts that are less favorable to Democrats, including a revised Tenth District that would span swaths of Brooklyn and lower Manhattan. Representative Jerry Nadler, who currently represents the Tenth, has said he plans to run in the newly redrawn 12th District, leaving the Tenth wide open. In addition to de Blasio, Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou and State Senator Brad Hoylman say they are considering a run.

This is not de Blasio’s first attempt to find a new role after his tenure as mayor ended. In addition to his failed presidential campaign, he had previously mulled a bid for governor but announced in January he had decided against it. In a video at the time, de Blasio said he intended to “devote every fiber of my being to fighting inequality in the state of New York.”

Later, there were reports that the former mayor was thinking about jumping into the race for the 11th Congressional District since the redistricting process added his neighborhood, Park Slope, to the Republican-friendly district, making it more favorable to a Democratic challenger. Ultimately, de Blasio opted not to run, and that version of the district is no more.

“Back in January, I made a decision to focus on advocating for policies that would continue to drive down income inequality in New York - one of my proudest achievements. I’m going to stick with that decision - it was the right one then and it remains so,” he said on Twitter.