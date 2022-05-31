Bills Would Raise Age for Semi-Automatic Weapons in New York

Photo: Darren McGee/Office of Governor Hochul

In the aftermath of the mass shootings at a Buffalo grocery store and Robb Elementary School in Texas, Democratic leaders in New York are taking steps to strengthen state gun laws.

Governor Kathy Hochul, joined by Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, announced on Tuesday that a package of gun-control measures had been introduced in both legislative chambers in Albany. If approved by both the Democratic-controlled State Assembly and State Senate, it would constitute significant changes to gun laws that are already relatively strict by American standards.

The proposed bills mandate that New Yorkers be licensed to purchase a semi-automatic rifle and move the minimum age of purchase for one from 18 to 21. In addition, they outlaw the sale of body vests, like the one worn by the Buffalo shooter, to anyone outside an “eligible profession” such as law enforcement or the military. Sellers would be required to conduct body-vest sales to qualified buyers in person rather than online.

The legislation would also establish a microstamping program that would make identifying a weapon used in a crime easier. And it would expand the red-flag law by making more people eligible to file a report to bar someone from possessing guns.

The bills would create a new task force, based in the attorney general’s office, with a focus on violent extremism and social media and require state and local law enforcement to share information on guns with federal agencies.

“New York already has some of the toughest gun laws in the country, but clearly we need to make them even stronger. New Yorkers deserve to feel safe in schools, in grocery stores, in movie theaters, in shopping malls, and on our streets — and we must do everything in our power to protect them,” Hochul said in a statement.