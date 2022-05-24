At Least 15 Killed at Texas Elementary School: Officials

Children get on a school bus as law enforcement personnel guard the scene of a shooting near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Photo: Marco Bello/REUTERS

At least 14 children and one adult were shot to death by a gunman at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, according to officials, in one of the deadliest school shootings in years.

This is a developing story.

.

Around noon, a shooter identified as 18-year-old Salvador Romas entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a working-class, majority Hispanic town of nearly 16,000 approximately 80 miles west of San Antonio. According to Governor Greg Abbott, he entered the school with a handgun and possibly a rifle. “He shot and killed, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher,” Abbott said at a press conference, adding that the gunman is dead and believed to have been killed by officers responding to the school. Abbott also reported that the gunman shot his grandmother before the attack on the school, which took place two days before students got off for the summer.

Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Chief of Police Pete Arredondo added at a press conference that the gunman acted alone. He added that the school, which as an enrollment of 574 students, serves the second through fourth grades.

JUST IN: Gov. Greg Abbott gives an update on the school shooting in Uvalde. INFO: https://t.co/rhVwftZh2Y pic.twitter.com/4JSRU5FQlR — CBS Austin (@cbsaustin) May 24, 2022

Law enforcement personnel, including the FBI, gather near Robb Elementary School. Photo: Dario Lopez-Mills/AP/Shutterstock

Uvalde Memorial Hospital reported that 13 students and an adult were being treated in the hospital’s emergency ward, and a hospital spokesperson said two of the children were pronounced dead by the time they arrived. The University Health hospital in San Antonio stated that two patients, a child and a 66-year-old woman, had been transferred to their facility.

Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Chief of Police Pete Arredondo said in the afternoon that it was not yet clear how many victims were injured. President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks on the shooting this evening.

Emergency personnel gather near Robb Elementary School. Photo: Dario Lopez-Mills/AP/Shutterstock

.

The attack is the deadliest mass shooting in the U.S. this year, surpassing the 10 killed by a self-proclaimed white supremacist at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket 10 days ago. It is the nation’s deadliest school shooting since 2018, when 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. It is also the second-worst attack on an elementary school in American history; the 2012 shooting in Newtown, Connecticut killed 28 people, including 21 six- and seven-year old first graders.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, calls for meaningful gun control efforts reverberated throughout the United States. On the Senate floor, Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy, who pushed for reform after the Sandy Hook shooting in his state in 2012, gave an impassioned speech: “I am here on this floor to beg, to literally get down on my hands and knees to beg my colleagues: Find a path forward here. Work with us to find a way to pass laws that make this less likely.”

"Why are we here?" Sen. Murphy presses fellow senators in emotional speech after Texas elementary school shooting.



"I am here on this floor, to beg, to literally get down on my hands and knees and beg my colleagues ... find a way to pass laws that make this less likely." pic.twitter.com/ts4VnbTJRH — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 24, 2022