What the World Needed Now Was a Monkeypox Outbreak

You can tell this thing is bad news. Photo: Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

Things have been so calm on the infectious-disease front lately. Why not throw another obscure virus into the mix?

Cases of monkeypox, a virus typically confined to West and Central Africa, have recently turned up in several countries, including the U.K., Spain, Portugal, Canada, Italy, and, as of Wednesday, the U.S. The first American case was recorded in Massachusetts, in a man who had recently traveled to Canada, where there are 13 known cases. Health authorities said he was in “good condition” and “poses no risk to the public.”

But there are now multiple monkeypox clusters around the world — unusual for a rarely seen virus that does not transmit easily between humans, and highly suggestive of that dreaded phenomenon: community spread. In the U.K., the first case was confirmed on May 7 in a man who had been in Nigeria and had developed a rash before returning. Since then, eight more cases have been confirmed in the U.K., all of them among people who had no obvious connection to the first one. The U.K. Health Security Agency said that the cases were seen “predominantly in gay, bisexual or men who have sex with men.”

Nearby, Portugal has confirmed five cases, all in young men, and is looking into 15 more. Spain is investigating 23 possible cases.

The virus, which can spread from animals to people, as well as through bodily fluids and respiratory droplets, was first identified among monkeys in 1958 and in humans ten years later. It causes fever and body aches, as well as a telltale, lovely-sounding rash consisting of flat bumps that later turn into pus-filled blisters. Symptoms usually last between two and four weeks. One strain of monkeypox is highly deadly, with a fatality rate of about 10 percent; another strain, which is the one detected in the U.K., causes death in less than 1 percent of cases. Monkeypox’s presence is thought to have been reduced by the vaccine designed for its virus cousin, the far deadlier smallpox. But with smallpox eradicated, the vaccine was discontinued, and older people’s inoculation-based immunity has waned.

America has seen scattered cases of the virus before. In 2003, a Midwest outbreak tied to travel in Ghana affected more than 70 people, though only two fell seriously ill and no one died. Last year, there were two recorded cases, both in people who had recently traveled to Nigeria.

While acknowledging that the outbreak is unusual, experts stressed that any risk to the public is low, given monkeypox’s relatively low rate of contagiousness. “This isn’t going to cause a nationwide epidemic like COVID did, but it’s a serious outbreak of a serious disease — and we should take it seriously,” Jimmy Whitworth, a professor of international public health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, told Reuters.

Tom Inglesby, director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told the Washington Post that “I think the risk to the general public at this point, from the information we have, is very, very low.”

Reassuring words — though where have we heard that kind of sentiment before?