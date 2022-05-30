Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Arrested for DUI

Paul Pelosi and Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the GRAMMYs On The Hill Awards Dinner on April 27. Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi, was arrested late Saturday night in the Napa region of Northern California on suspicion of driving under the influence. Mr. Pelosi was taken into custody by the California Highway Patrol, and according to an online booking report first obtained by TMZ, he could end up facing two misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence and driving with a blood-alcohol content level of 0.08 or above. His bail was reportedly set at $5,000; it’s not clear what happened after.

According to TMZ, Mr. Pelosi was involved in a car crash in which his 2021 Porsche was struck by a Jeep. There were no injuries, but CHP responded to a call about the accident.

Speaker Pelosi was in Rhode Island over the weekend to give the commencement address at Brown University on Sunday. Her spokesperson told the Associated Press that she “will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast.”