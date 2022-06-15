AOC Accuses the City Council Speaker of Punishing Members

Photo-Illustration: Intelligencer. Photos: Getty Images

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is calling out City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, accusing the leader of unfairly singling out members who voted against the city’s new budget.

On Monday evening, the council passed the city’s $101 billion budget by a 44-6 vote, marking the first budget agreement between the council, Speaker Adams, and Mayor Eric Adams. But soon after the vote, the few dissenters found themselves facing some internal backlash.

City & State first reported that the six members who voted against the budget were left out of an approximately $41.6 million discretionary fund that can allocate additional money toward specific interests or causes in members’ districts. A financial breakdown of the allocations shows that none of the members received any money from the Speaker’s Initiative to Address Citywide Needs.

The members — Tiffany Cabán, Alexa Avilés, Chi Ossé, Sandy Nurse, Kristin Richardson Jordan, and Charles Barron — are all progressive Democrats who opposed aspects of the proposed budget including a decrease in funding for education and housing. Kalman Yeger, a conservative Democrat, was also left out of the fund despite his support for the budget.

Patch reported that Cabán intended to designate $150,000 from the fund to the Variety Boys and Girls Club in her district in Queens, but now the organization is no longer getting that money. Costa Constantinides, a former councilmember and CEO of Variety Boys and Girls Club, told Patch, “This definitely is a setback for us to carry out our mission, when we have less funding.”

Ocasio-Cortez responded on Twitter, writing, “To punish a councilmember for objecting to cuts in education & housing, NYC leaders are defunding a local Boys & Girls Club as ‘punishment.’”

She urged her followers to donate to the club directly, adding, “I’ve seen a lot of shameful behavior from leadership, but cutting programs for underprivileged kids to score a point? Unbelievable.”

The congresswoman also took to Instagram to expand upon her point.

“So here’s the thing. There are some things in politics that are fair game. You may really want something. You may really want to be named to a committee. You may really want a certain one of your bills to come to the floor, and if you really make leadership angry, they will say nah. And that’s a personal cost, right?” she said in a video.

She continued, “But who defunds after-school programming for underprivileged kids in public housing to score a political point? That is like movie-villain type of decision-making right there. Why are we bringing kids into this?”

Ocasio-Cortez acknowledged the six councilmembers in her video, linking directly to their profiles. One member, Ossé, shared a screenshot of a private Twitter message from the congresswoman, who said her team planned to send out a fundraising email on his behalf, calling the support from her and his constituents “comforting.”

On the issue of the Queens Boys and Girls Club, Constantinides tweeted on Wednesday that he has been working with Speaker Adams “to get this budget sorted out.” He then thanked her, Ocasio-Cortez, and Cabán for their support of the club.