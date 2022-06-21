Before January 6, Ivanka Said Trump Should ‘Continue to Fight’

Photo: Bloomberg via Getty Images

In recent weeks, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have tried to distance themselves from the election conspiracies circulating in the last throes of the Trump White House — to the point that Trump claimed his eldest daughter had “checked out” on the matter by December 2020. But on Tuesday, the New York Times reported that for more than a month after the election, she urged her father to “continue to fight until every legal remedy is exhausted” because people were questioning “the sanctity of our elections.”

Ivanka’s self-contradictory quotes are from a documentary recorded during the last days of the Trump administration by filmmaker Alex Holder, part of which was seen by the Times. On Tuesday, the House committee investigating the Capitol riot subpoenaed Holder for his recordings from the project, which also features interviews with Donald Trump, Mike Pence, and Jared Kushner. Holder is expected to be interviewed during the next public hearing on Thursday.

According to the Times, Holder gained access to Trump’s inner circle after former Trump Organization attorney Jason Greenblatt introduced him to Jared Kushner. The interviews were reportedly recorded as part of a legacy project for Trump. “I think a lot of Americans feel very, very disenfranchised right now, and really, question the sanctity of our elections, and that’s not right, it’s not acceptable,” Ivanka told the documentarian. She added that her father “has to take on this fight. Look, you fight for what you love the most and he loves this country and he loves this country’s people, and he wants to make sure that their voice is heard and not muted.”

The video seems to contradict Ivanka’s claim made in a deposition that was aired during the committee’s hearings, where she said she agreed with former Attorney General Bill Barr’s statement about the election not being stolen. “It affected my perspective,” she said. “I respect Attorney General Barr, so I accepted what he said.” The documentary clip was recorded on December 10 — nine days after Barr came forward saying there was no widespread election fraud.