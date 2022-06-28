The Most Explosive Revelations From Cassidy Hutchinson’s Testimony

Cassidy Hutchinson, a top former aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, is sworn-in as she testifies during the sixth hearing by the House Select Committee on the January 6th insurrection on June 28, 2022 in Washington, DC. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top Trump White House aide, delivered stunning testimony before the House select committee investigating January 6 on Tuesday laying bare how unhinged the president behaved during the attack on the Capitol and alleging that a march on the Capitol was planned ahead of time, and not called off despite knowledge that members of the crowd were heavily armed and prepared to commit violence. Hutchinson served under Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, giving her first-hand knowledge of Trump and his inner circle before and during the attack. Here are the biggest revelations from her testimony so far.

The Proud Boys and the Oathkeepers were discussed during White House planning for 1/6.

Hutchinson testified that in the days leading up to the Capitol riot, she started to feel “scared and nervous” about the potential for violence on January 6 and became concerned about the planning going on at the White House. “I recall hearing the terms ‘Proud Boys’ and ‘Oathkeepers’ when [Rudy] Giuliani was around,” Hutchinson said.

She quoted Giuliani telling her on the night of January 2 that the plan was for Trump and company to lead the rally planned for the 6th to the Capitol that same day. When Hutchinson asked Meadows about Giuliani’s comments, she quoted him as saying “things might get real, real bad on January 6.”

Trump said of the armed 1/6 crowd “They’re not here to hurt me.”

Hutchinson testified that Trump and his inner circle were informed by the Secret Service there were people armed with rifles, pistols, body armor, spears, and bear spray in the crowd at his Stop the Steal rally on White House grounds, but the president still pushed to have more people allowed through the metal detectors so the area close to the stage would look full.

She said Trump was furious with his security officials, and she overheard him saying, “I don’t F-ing care that they have weapons. They’re not here to hurt me.” Later, she said that Trump wanted them to march to the Capitol after his speech.

Trump tried to wrestle the steering wheel from Secret Service agents who refused to take him to the Capitol.

Previous witnesses had told the January 6 committee that Trump had been saying he wanted to march to the Capitol with his supporters in the weeks leading up to the rally. Hutchinson revealed that after Trump instructed the crowd to head to the Capitol, he exited the rally stage and got into the presidential limo, known as “The Beast,” thinking he was being taken to join them. Another top Trump aide told Hutchinson that when Trump was told it was not safe he “had a very strong and angry response to that.” Trump reportedly said words to the effect of, “I’m the F-ing president take me up the Capitol now.”

Then, Hutchinson said, Trump reached up to the front of the vehicle to try to grab the steering wheel. Robert Engel, Trump’s security detail, grabbed the president’s arm and said, “Sir, you need to take your hand off the steering wheel. We’re going back to the West Wing. We’re not going to the Capitol.” With his free hand, Trump “lunged” at Engel. The person who relayed the scene to Hutchinson motioned toward his clavicles, suggesting Trump went for Engel’s throat.

Trump threw a plate in the White House dining room.

Hutchinson said the limo incident was not the only time she’d heard about Trump becoming violent. She recalled that in December 2020, when the AP published a piece in which Attorney General Bill Barr dismissed Trump’s election fraud claims, she heard a noise in the Oval Office. She went to investigate and found the valet changing the tablecloth. “There was ketchup dripping down the wall and there was a shattered porcelain plate on the floor,” Hutchinson said. “The valet had articulated that the president was extremely angry at the Attorney General’s AP interview and had thrown his lunch against the wall.”

Hutchinson says Trump approved hanging Mike Pence

After the riot was under way, Hutchison testified that the White House counsel Pat Cipollone barreled into Meadows’s office. Cipollone told Meadows they needed to speak to the president, but Meadows at first rebuffed him. “He doesn’t want to do anything about it,” she quoted her boss telling Cipollone. “Mark, something needs to be done or people are going to die and the blood will be on your effing hands,” Cipollone shot back. “I’m going down there.”

Meadows and Cipollone then walked a few steps over to the Oval Office dining room, and Hutchinson was in earshot. At the same time, Meadows was fielding a phone call from Republican lawmaker Jim Jordan, who was inside the Capitol was it was under siege. Hutchinson said she could hear the group, including Trump, talking about “the hang Mike Pence chant” that the mob was shouting by then. She did not, however, hear what Trump said.

After Meadows and Cipollone finished talking to Trump, they had another exchange where Cipollone continued to press Meadows to get the president to call off his blood-thirsty supporters. “You heard him, Pat, he thinks Mike deserves it,” Hutchinson quoted Meadows telling Cipollone about what the two men just heard from Trump. “He doesn’t think they’re doing anything wrong.”

Meadows has refused to testify before the committee, defying a subpoena and leading him to be referred to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution for contempt of Congress. The Justice Department subsequently declined to charge him.