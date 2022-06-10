Liz Cheney: Staff Said Trump Wanted Mike Pence Hanged

Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The most notable moment of the first public hearings of the January 6th committee on Thursday may have come near the beginning, when Liz Cheney said that former President Trump had supported his vice-president’s assassination.

During her opening statements, Cheney said the committee would present evidence that when Trump observed a crowd chanting “Hang Mike Pence” as they attacked the Capitol, he sided with them. She quoted him as remarking, “Maybe our supporters have the right idea. Mike Pence deserves it.”

Multiple outlets reported last month on Trump’s apparent support for the assassination of his vice-president. Per Politico, information about his thinking came from Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, who has testified before the committee. Presumably, the public will learn more in the coming days about Trump’s frame of mind as the attack unfolded.