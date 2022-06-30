State Constitutions Are Now an Urgent Abortion Battleground

California Governor Gavin Newsom and Democratic sponsors of a proposed state constitutional amendment protecting abortion rights. Photo: Rich Pedroncelli/AP

In the lead-up to the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, it was widely understood that the elimination of the federal right to abortion would unleash a torrent of state legislative activity on abortion policy, particularly in red states where Republicans are eager to ban abortions. But there’s another arena for abortion policy that’s drawn less attention: state constitutions, and the state courts that interpret them, which could tie the hands of legislators. Voters in at least four states will vote on constitutional amendments this year that either explicitly recognize (California and Vermont) or repudiate (Kansas and Kentucky) abortion rights. The first test will come in Kansas in its August 2 primary; the other three votes will be in November.

A majority of states have simply followed federal constitutional law in this area, which for 49 years protected abortion rights. But in some states, courts have interpreted their own constitutional provisions guaranteeing privacy or personal autonomy as creating a separate state right to abortion in certain circumstances. Now that Dobbs has made state constitutional law governing abortion policy relevant again, anti-abortion activists and their Republican champions are looking for ways to roll back state as well as federal abortion rights. The state constitutional landscape on abortion is complicated, so let’s take a moment to sort it out.

So we could increasingly see the kind of polarization in state constitutions that we’ve already seen in state abortion legislation.

The legal maneuvering over state constitutional provisions affecting the legality of abortion should not be confused with the current spasm of litigation challenging state “trigger laws” that sought to ban or restrict abortion the minute the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade. Generally speaking, these challenges are aimed at the constitutionality of the “trigger” mechanism rather than the underlying abortion restrictions, and if successful, would likely delay rather than stop anti-abortion legislation.

Even if Dobbs took abortion policy out of the federal courts for the foreseeable future, state courts could see a massive expansion of suits and countersuits on the subject, with voters weighing in regularly and state judges becoming highly controversial figures. Republican office-holders and conservative gabbers who have long favored the return of abortion policy to the pre-Roe battleground of state law and politics may not be ready for the wild and dangerous fights that will range far and wide, for a long, long time.