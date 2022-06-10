Trump: Ignore Ivanka, She’d Already ‘Checked Out’ on My Lies

President Donald Trump kisses his daughter Ivanka Trump at a Republican rally for Georgia senators on January 4, 2021. Photo: Tami Chappell/UPI/Shutterstock

Earlier this week, sources so close to Jared Kushner that they are aware of his shower habits and middle-of-the-night conversations with his wife Ivanka Trump told the New York Times that the couple started mentally distancing themselves from Donald Trump’s administration on November 5, 2020. According to these mysterious sources, the couple realized that Trump was going to lose and then claim the election was stolen, though at that time the race hadn’t yet been called. Ahead of the January 6 hearings, the sources’ message was clear: Jared and Ivanka could not be held responsible for the Trump administration’s election lies.

The pair’s apparent attempt to apply their typical “don’t blame us” strategy to the final three months of the Trump administration — which they served without protest from Trump’s inauguration to Joe Biden’s — was bold. What’s even bolder is that Trump himself is trying to use the same excuse to downplay Ivanka contradicting him before the House committee investigating January 6.

During its first public hearing on June 9, the January 6 committee aired snippets of testimony from several figures close to Trump, all of whom made it clear that they knew his stolen-election claims were bogus and told him as much. One of the most damning clips came from former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr, who said he “did not agree with the idea of saying the election was stolen” and told the president it was “bullshit.”

When asked her opinion on her father’s election-conspiracy theories, Ivanka Trump told the panel that she agreed with Barr. “It affected my perspective. I respect Attorney General Barr, so I accepted what he said,” she said.

In a series of Truth Social posts on Friday morning, Trump ranted about the “Unselect Committee of political Thugs” and asserted that you can’t trust his beloved daughter/White House adviser because by the time he’d started poring over election results for phantom evidence of voter fraud, she’d “long since checked out.”

Jared and Ivanka’s (apparent) story is that they “checked out” because of the election lies, but Trump did not share this key detail with his Truth Social followers. (It’s likely that no one pointed this out on Truth Social, as users are reportedly being banned for talking about the January 6 hearings.)

Anyway, Trump’s point is that you can’t trust anything Ivanka says. In fact, he’s heard a lot of people saying that she’s from a whole family of shameless liars.