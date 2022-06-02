Where’s John Fetterman?

John Fetterman speaks in a recorded message during a Primary Election Night event in Pittsburgh on May 17. Photo: Justin Merriman/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman won the Democratic nomination for the Senate in a landslide, his primary victory declared nearly an hour after the polls closed.

But while his supporters celebrated his win at an Election Night party outside Pittsburgh, the lieutenant governor was in the hospital, recovering from a stroke he’d suffered several days earlier. Since then, he has been resting at home with no word yet as to when he’ll return to the campaign trail. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the campaign has yet to allow reporters to speak to his physicians.

Fetterman underwent a procedure to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator following the stroke and was released days later from Penn Medicine Lancaster General hospital on May 22. In an interview with Politico, Fetterman’s wife, Gisele, said her husband’s doctors were “very happy” with his recovery. “The neurologists, they were really impressed with the progress. Cognitively, he’s perfect and well on his way to a full recovery,” she said. “Everything went well with the cardiologists. His heart is looking good. Pacemaker is working as it’s supposed to.” When asked when her husband might return to political events, she said the campaign will be making an announcement on the subject “soon.”

Though he hasn’t made any in-person appearances, Fetterman has been active on Twitter, commenting on news events and posting prerecorded videos of himself. He’s picked up several new endorsements in recent days from the Service Employees International Union and former representative Gabrielle Giffords, among others.

It’s still not clear which Republican opponent Fetterman will be facing in November to replace retiring Republican senator Pat Toomey, a race critical in determining which party will control the Senate following the midterms. Pennsylvania is currently in the process of a recount between celebrity physician Mehmet Oz and former hedge-fund CEO David McCormick to determine the winner.