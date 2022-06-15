Yellowstone Is Entirely Empty After Record Flooding

A road in Yellowstone National Park collapsed by the Yellowstone River. Photo: Doug Kraus/NPS

Major rainfall combined with seasonal snowmelt has forced Yellowstone National Park to close in the middle of its summer rush, causing an estimated 10,000 visitors to evacuate the area as roads and buildings collapsed into the surging Yellowstone River.

The entire park, which is larger than Delaware and Rhode Island combined, has been closed, though superintendent Cam Sholly said in a news conference that Yellowstone’s southern loop, which has access to popular sites including the Old Faithful geyser and the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone, could open within a week. “We will not know timing of the park’s reopening until flood waters subside and we’re able to assess the damage throughout the park,” Sholly said. The northern half of the park, where concrete entrance roads fell into the river, could remain shuttered until early November.

Current conditions of Yellowstone’s North Entrance Road through the Gardner Canyon between Gardiner, Montana, and Mammoth Hot Springs.



We will continue to communicate about this hazardous situation as more information is available. More info: https://t.co/mymnqGvcVB pic.twitter.com/S5ysi4wf8a — Yellowstone National Park (@YellowstoneNPS) June 13, 2022

The floods and mudslides began when a storm last weekend dumped as many as three inches of rain and warming temperatures melted 5.5 inches of snow that largely fell over Memorial Day weekend. The combined water caused the flooded Yellowstone River to rise six feet within a 24-hour period and move at an incredible speed. In Gardiner, Montana, the Yellowstone River was recorded flowing at 51,000 cubic feet per second; the highest previous recording was 31,000 cfs. With forecasts predicting more rain and warm weather for the coming week, it’s possible that more flooding could occur as the remaining snowmelt rushes into the river.

Dramatic footage captured the moment a house fell into the Yellowstone River and was carried away in rushing water in Gardiner, Montana, on Monday evening. Record flooding and mudslides forced Yellowstone National Park to close its entrances. pic.twitter.com/a2keobFmUq — KCCI News (@KCCINews) June 14, 2022

Caught this while exiting Yellowstone through the North Entrance station at Gardiner Sunday afternoon 🫢 (The people in the car in front seemed okay) #yellowstone #Flooding #BeSafeOutThere pic.twitter.com/ht58fQ8d0T — Anne Leppold (@AnneLeppold) June 14, 2022

Superintendent Sholly said that 12 people in the backcountry of the oldest national park were finding their way out without an airlift and that there were no flood-related injuries to any staff or visitors. But two towns in Montana that function as gateways to the park, Gardiner and Cooke City, were cut off from supplies and clean water; municipal services were also shut down. Local businesses offering rentals and vacation services are expecting to take a major hit with a large section of Yellowstone closed during its 150th year. On Tuesday, Montana’s lieutenant governor governor declared a statewide disaster, because Governor Greg Gianforte is out of the country.

Severe flooding due to unprecedented heavy rain on snow is forcing the closure and evacuation of Yellowstone National Park.



Mudslides, rockslides and flooding are wiping out roads and bridges across the region.



Note: graphic language pic.twitter.com/B23oHwdyrD — US StormWatch (@US_Stormwatch) June 13, 2022

“I’ve heard this is a thousand-year event,” Sholly said of the flooding. But more frequent rainfall is expected as climate change warms the region: According to a study last year by the U.S. Geological Survey, annual precipitation is expected to increase in the area by as much as 15 percent by 2100.