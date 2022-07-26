Biden’s COVID Symptoms Have ‘Almost Completely Resolved’

Photo: Jemal Countess/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden’s COVID-19 symptoms are continuing to improve, according to his doctor, and he’s close to returning to in-person work.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, wrote in a letter released today that Biden, 79, had completed his course of the antiviral Paxlovid last night and that his symptoms “have now almost completely resolved. His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain absolutely normal. His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. His lungs remain clear.” O’Connor added that the president now feels well enough to resume his exercise routine.

Biden, who is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, first tested positive for COVID last week and has largely been experiencing mild symptoms that allowed him to continue to work — albeit remotely. Today marks his fifth day of isolation. The Associated Press reports that Biden intends to take a COVID test tomorrow and will return to in-person duties once he receives a negative result.

The president isn’t the only politician in Washington, D.C., to be sidelined by COVID recently. An outbreak has hit the Senate, where Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska announced this week that they’d tested positive. Senators Tina Smith of Minnesota and Tom Carper of Delaware recently returned to the chamber following bouts with the virus, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was out for several days after contracting COVID earlier this month. The spate of cases comes just as senators prepare to consider several new measures — including a reconciliation bill to address prescription-drug pricing and another to codify same-sex marriage into law. With Democrats holding onto the slimmest possible majority, any absence on their side of the chamber will be keenly felt.