De Blasio Sees Writing on the Wall, Drops Congressional Bid

Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday that he is ending his quixotic campaign to represent New York’s Tenth Congressional District.

The former mayor made the announcement in a video posted to Twitter in which he spoke of his time on the trail as a “really amazing opportunity.”

It’s clear the people of #NY10 are looking for another option and I respect that. Time for me to leave electoral politics and focus on other ways to serve. I am really grateful for all the people I met, the stories I heard and the many good souls who helped out. Thank you all! pic.twitter.com/gpt6V6WLUf — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) July 19, 2022

“I’ve listened really carefully to people and it’s clear to me that, when it comes to this congressional district, people are looking for another option. And I respect that,” de Blasio said.

This move comes after several recent polls of the race found de Blasio in the single digits, near the bottom of a crowded Democratic field. De Blasio had previously mulled a run for governor and for the seat in the 11th Congressional District, when New York’s redistricting process nearly added his home of Park Slope to the Staten Island district.

It’s unclear which, if any, electoral office de Blasio has his eye on next.