Cheney Says Trump Called a Jan. 6 Witness After Cassidy Hutchinson’s Testimony

Liz Cheney, the top Republican on the House committee investigating January 6, revealed at the end of Tuesday’s hearing that Donald Trump placed a phone call to a committee witness some time after Cassidy Hutchinson testified in June. “After our last hearing, President Trump tried to call a witness in our investigation. A witness you have not yet seen in these hearings,” Cheney said, adding that the witness did not answer the phone and instead alerted their attorney, who in turn told the committee. The committee, Cheney added, has alerted the Justice Department.

.@RepLizCheney: "President Trump tried to call a witness in our investigation, a witness you have not yet seen in these hearings. That person declined to answer...instead alerted their lawyer...this committee has supplied that information to the Department of Justice." pic.twitter.com/KqPg1DBNb9 — CSPAN (@cspan) July 12, 2022

“Let me say one more time: we will take any effort to influence witness testimony very seriously,” Cheney said.

This is not the first time that Cheney has alluded to the possibility of the committee’s witnesses being pressured by people in Trump’s orbit. At the end of the last hearing, Cheney shared messages sent to one of their witnesses, including one in which the writer said they knew the recipient would “do the right thing” during their deposition.