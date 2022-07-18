It’s So Hot in the U.K. That Airport Runways Are Melting

A historic heat wave is continuing to scorch southern and western Europe, where the extreme weather has broken temperature records, worsened already severe drought conditions, fueled dozens of wildfires, and killed more than 1,000 people. Though some of the region finally began cooling off on Monday as the heat wave shifted east, temperatures rose in the U.K. and may surpass 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time on record. Across the channel, French authorities are warning of a “heat apocalypse” in Western France. The heat is a particularly dangerous weather event because the vast majority of homes in the U.K. and most in France do not have air conditioning. Heat records have already been set in other European countries over the past week. And this is the second historic heat wave to strike the continent this year. Scientists have linked the extreme weather to climate change.
A “red warning” national emergency in the U.K.
The heat wave has caused severe disruptions in the United Kingdom, where the government issued its first-ever extreme-heat “red warning” for much of the country on Monday and Tuesday, advising people to work from home, avoid using roadways and public transit, and do whatever it takes to stay hydrated and cool. Many schools closed early on Monday before peak temperatures struck. On the rail system, including the Tube in London, trains are operating at reduced speeds out of justified fear that the heat will warp the tracks.
Some hospitals are canceling surgeries because operating rooms are too hot. And in some places, road crews have been preparing to spread sand on road surfaces to prevent them from melting. That’s a problem at least two U.K. airports have already had: Luton airport suspended flights on Monday after a heat-related defect was discovered on its runway; and Sky News reports that a runway has “melted” at the nation’s largest airbase, RAF Brize Norton, forcing it to shift air traffic to other airfields.
For people, staying cool may be difficult: Only 1 percent of U.K. buildings have built-in air-conditioning systems, and no more than 5 percent have portable AC systems, according to the Financial Times.
At least one temperature record, in Wales, had already been broken as of Monday afternoon:
Temperatures are expected to drop back close to seasonable norms after Tuesday, but the notoriously cold country is getting a wake-up call about its future climate.
Ongoing record heat in France
As of Monday afternoon, record-breaking temperatures of more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit had been recorded across western France — and the temperatures were still rising.
Wildfires are spreading in multiple countries
Firefighters in southwestern Europe are being pushed to the limit, as wildfires rapidly spread amid the extreme heat. More than 1,700 firefighters are still trying to contain a pair of massive fires in France’s southwestern Gironde region that started last week, have already burned more than 27,000 acres, and will soon have forced more than 28,000 people to evacuate, including in the popular coastal vacation area of La Teste-de-Buch.
More than 30 fires are burning across multiple regions of Spain. Fires in the Mijas hills (near Málaga) in the southern Andalusia region have forced the evacuation of some 3,000 people. Other wildfires are spreading in Spain’s west and northwest Extremadura, Castilla y León, and Galicia regions.
And in Portugal, where a national-record temperature of 47 degrees Celsius (116.6 degrees Fahrenheit) was recorded last Thursday, 1,000 firefighters are trying to contain more than a dozen fires the country’s central and northern regions — though cooler weather helped with those efforts on Monday.
The heat wave has also fueled wildfires throughout the Mediterranean, including on Croatia’s Adriatic Coast, in Italy, on the Greek island of Crete, in southwest Turkey, and in northern Morocco.
An exacerbated drought crisis in Italy
The heat wave was also the last thing Italy needed. In Northern Italy, the worst drought in 70 years had already reduced parts of the Po River to a trickle or worse, prompting the government to declare a state of emergency across one of the country’s most important agricultural regions. The river, which flows east from the Alps to the Adriatic Sea near Venice, is not only the nation’s longest waterway, but is a critical source of water for residents, farmers, and hydroelectric power.
The Po basin, which is home to a third of Italy’s population, more than half of its cattle, and nearly two-thirds of its pigs, typically produces about 30 percent of the country’s annual agricultural output, including rice, wheat, ham, and cheese. The drought, which is the result of unprecedented high temperatures and a severe three-year precipitation deficit, has led to widespread water rationing, has already devastated the region’s rice industry, and is expected to do some €3 billion in damage.
This post has been updated.