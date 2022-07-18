It’s So Hot in the U.K. That Airport Runways Are Melting

A pharmacy sign in Toulouse, France displays the temperature of 42,5°C. Photo: Valentine Chapuis/AFP via Getty Images

A historic heat wave is continuing to scorch southern and western Europe, where the extreme weather has broken temperature records, worsened already severe drought conditions, fueled dozens of wildfires, and killed more than 1,000 people. Though some of the region finally began cooling off on Monday as the heat wave shifted east, temperatures rose in the U.K. and may surpass 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time on record. Across the channel, French authorities are warning of a “heat apocalypse” in Western France. The heat is a particularly dangerous weather event because the vast majority of homes in the U.K. and most in France do not have air conditioning. Heat records have already been set in other European countries over the past week. And this is the second historic heat wave to strike the continent this year. Scientists have linked the extreme weather to climate change.

I've just finished updating this thread of more than 50 newspaper frontpages from around the world over recent days – and it's frankly terrifying https://t.co/eNPDHvzm65 — Simon Evans (@DrSimEvans) July 18, 2022

A “red warning” national emergency in the U.K.

Morning, keep hydrated, stay out of the sun, especially late AM / afternoon, avoid physical exertion and keep an eye on elderly & vulnerable people, thankfully this unprecedented intense heat will be fairly short-lived. Don't think you're invincible with the sort of temps below! pic.twitter.com/1k5sxkq1i5 — Nick's Weather Eye (@NickJF75) July 18, 2022

The heat wave has caused severe disruptions in the United Kingdom, where the government issued its first-ever extreme-heat “red warning” for much of the country on Monday and Tuesday, advising people to work from home, avoid using roadways and public transit, and do whatever it takes to stay hydrated and cool. Many schools closed early on Monday before peak temperatures struck. On the rail system, including the Tube in London, trains are operating at reduced speeds out of justified fear that the heat will warp the tracks.

We've found a kink in the rail at Vauxhall, London due to extreme heat.



🌡️ The rail temperature here is over 48 degrees Celsius so we're painting the rails white to prevent them from getting hotter.



⚠️ Only travel if absolutely necessary!



➡️ https://t.co/ZQlmnINkx1#heatwave pic.twitter.com/ov2FWgmRrr — Network Rail (@networkrail) July 18, 2022

Some hospitals are canceling surgeries because operating rooms are too hot. And in some places, road crews have been preparing to spread sand on road surfaces to prevent them from melting. That’s a problem at least two U.K. airports have already had: Luton airport suspended flights on Monday after a heat-related defect was discovered on its runway; and Sky News reports that a runway has “melted” at the nation’s largest airbase, RAF Brize Norton, forcing it to shift air traffic to other airfields.

For people, staying cool may be difficult: Only 1 percent of U.K. buildings have built-in air-conditioning systems, and no more than 5 percent have portable AC systems, according to the Financial Times.

At least one temperature record, in Wales, had already been broken as of Monday afternoon:

📈 It's provisionally the hottest day on record in Wales



🌡️ Gogerddan has reached 35.3°C so far today, exceeding the previous record high of 35.2°C, recorded at Hawarden Bridge, Flintshire on 2nd August 1990 #Heatwave2022#heatwave pic.twitter.com/jDhqhOFSVJ — Met Office (@metoffice) July 18, 2022

Temperatures are expected to drop back close to seasonable norms after Tuesday, but the notoriously cold country is getting a wake-up call about its future climate.

Ongoing record heat in France

As of Monday afternoon, record-breaking temperatures of more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit had been recorded across western France — and the temperatures were still rising.

Wildfires are spreading in multiple countries

#EFFIS Fire Danger Forecast for 18 July



🔥Very Extreme Danger forecasted in:



➡️Large parts of #Spain🇪🇸, except in Catalonia and Galicia

➡️Occitanie, Pays de la Loire and Brittany, #France🇫🇷

➡️North Eastern #Portugal🇵🇹

➡Greek 🇬🇷Islands & east of Athens

➡Western #Turkey 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/jhhLL7pS6k — Copernicus EMS (@CopernicusEMS) July 18, 2022

Firefighters in southwestern Europe are being pushed to the limit, as wildfires rapidly spread amid the extreme heat. More than 1,700 firefighters are still trying to contain a pair of massive fires in France’s southwestern Gironde region that started last week, have already burned more than 27,000 acres, and will soon have forced more than 28,000 people to evacuate, including in the popular coastal vacation area of La Teste-de-Buch.

As Spain enters their 8th day of the heatwave, reporting more than 500 deaths due to heat, they now have at least 30 wildfires burning. 173,000 plus acres so far this year which is the worst of the last decade. Video: Gironde Region, France

SDIS 33 #extremeheat #heat #deadlyheat pic.twitter.com/DAe4Kt8Gds — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) July 18, 2022

More than 30 fires are burning across multiple regions of Spain. Fires in the Mijas hills (near Málaga) in the southern Andalusia region have forced the evacuation of some 3,000 people. Other wildfires are spreading in Spain’s west and northwest Extremadura, Castilla y León, and Galicia regions.

WATCH: Train surrounded by wildfires during heatwave in western Spain. It drove away after a few minutes and no one was injured pic.twitter.com/ayYbL5wB7H — BNO News (@BNONews) July 18, 2022

And in Portugal, where a national-record temperature of 47 degrees Celsius (116.6 degrees Fahrenheit) was recorded last Thursday, 1,000 firefighters are trying to contain more than a dozen fires the country’s central and northern regions — though cooler weather helped with those efforts on Monday.

#ICYMI VIDEO: A car drives through a wildfire in central Portugal, where over 2,000 firefighters were battling four major fires across the country pic.twitter.com/ZWrzU9ODUV — AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 16, 2022

The heat wave has also fueled wildfires throughout the Mediterranean, including on Croatia’s Adriatic Coast, in Italy, on the Greek island of Crete, in southwest Turkey, and in northern Morocco.

An exacerbated drought crisis in Italy

The heat wave was also the last thing Italy needed. In Northern Italy, the worst drought in 70 years had already reduced parts of the Po River to a trickle or worse, prompting the government to declare a state of emergency across one of the country’s most important agricultural regions. The river, which flows east from the Alps to the Adriatic Sea near Venice, is not only the nation’s longest waterway, but is a critical source of water for residents, farmers, and hydroelectric power.

#Po river and surrounding fields NW of Ferrara - with #Sentinel-2 MSI - 2022/2021 comparison (30 June 2022 vs 07 July 2021). pic.twitter.com/jA5wmWsfyv — Ivan Smiljanic (@InOrbitIvan) July 15, 2022

The Po basin, which is home to a third of Italy’s population, more than half of its cattle, and nearly two-thirds of its pigs, typically produces about 30 percent of the country’s annual agricultural output, including rice, wheat, ham, and cheese. The drought, which is the result of unprecedented high temperatures and a severe three-year precipitation deficit, has led to widespread water rationing, has already devastated the region’s rice industry, and is expected to do some €3 billion in damage.

