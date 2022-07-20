early and often

Fetterman Says He’s ‘Feeling Really Good’ in First Poststroke Interview

By
Pennsylvania Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman speaks to supporters in Easton, Pennsylvania, on May 1, 2022. Video: Matt Smith/Shutterstock

John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat, has given his first interview since suffering a stroke two months ago and taking time away from the campaign trail to recuperate. The 52-year-old state lieutenant governor told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in a video call that he’s “feeling really good.”

Fetterman was hospitalized just days before the May 17 primary; nevertheless, he achieved a decisive victory, winning all 67 counties in Pennsylvania. His doctors cited atrial fibrillation, or an irregular heartbeat, as the root cause of the stroke. In a statement following the incident, Fetterman said that he had been diagnosed with atrial fibrillation back in 2017 but did not follow his doctor’s prescribed care regimen. He was released a little over a week later after doctors implanted a pacemaker with a defibrillator but has yet to return to campaigning.

In the interview, Fetterman told the Post-Gazette that he has some issues with his hearing following the stroke but that those moments are infrequent and he is working with a speech therapist. He also said that he has no problems with memory and that he’s been walking between four and five miles daily.

“I might miss a word every now and then in a conversation, or I might slur two words. Even then, I think that’s infrequent,” Fetterman said. “So I feel like we are ready to run, and that’s the only issues I have. That’s the absolute truth, 100 percent.”

Mehmet Oz, a heart surgeon and Fetterman’s Republican opponent, has already alluded to his absence on the trail, saying in a recent ad that Fetterman “can’t keep hiding from voters forever.” On his Twitter account, Oz posted a photo of a milk carton with Fetterman’s face on it, declaring him “missing.”

Fetterman said he intends to return to in-person campaigning “very soon.” Axios reported that the lieutenant governor is expected to appear at a fundraiser in Philadelphia on Thursday.

“I would never be in this if we were not absolutely, 100 percent able to run fully and to win — and we believe that we are,” he said.

More on the 2022 midterms

See All

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
Fetterman Says He’s ‘Feeling Really Good’ Poststroke