President Biden Has COVID

President Biden on Wednesday, the day before he tested positive. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

The White House announced on Thursday morning that President Biden had tested positive for COVID, his first known bout with the virus.

“He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid,” Press Sec says in statement. pic.twitter.com/R63ngHL1oH — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) July 21, 2022

The 79-year-old Biden will begin a regimen of the anti-viral Paxlovid as he isolates in the White House. His symptoms are apparently mild enough that he will continue to work via Zoom from the executive residence. According to Biden’s doctor, those symptoms include fatigue and a cough. Shortly after his positive test was announced, Biden posted a picture of himself on Instagram and said he was “doing great.”

The last time a president tested positive for COVID was a different kind of scene. Donald Trump’s positive test came in the era before vaccines or anti-virals, putting him in significantly more danger than Biden faces today. Trump also refused to disclose his actual condition — which was reportedly much worse than the public knew at the time — and left the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to go wave to supporters from his limo. The White House promises a more open process. It will provide daily briefings into Biden’s health, and it even invented a new corporate-speak phrase: “out of an abundance of transparency.”

Biden’s COVID case comes amid a nationwide surge caused by the latest Omicron variant, BA.5. Over the past seven days, an average of 127,000 Americans have tested positive for the coronavirus — almost certainly a drastic undercount since that number does not include the many positive tests from at-home rapid kits, which are not reported to local health officials. While deaths and hospitalizations are largely uncoupled from the increase in cases, they are also rising, with a 32 percent increase in deaths over the past two weeks.