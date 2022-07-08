Shinzo Abe, Former Prime Minister of Japan, Is Assassinated

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a press conference at the prime minister’s official residence in Tokyo on August 28, 2020. Photo: STR/JIJI Press/AFP via Getty Images

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died on Friday, several hours after he was shot while delivering a campaign speech in western Japan. He was 67.

Abe was giving a speech for a candidate from the Liberal Democratic Party in Nara, near Osaka. At around 11:30 a.m. local time, a gunman approached Abe from behind, firing two shots that hit the former prime minister in the chest and neck, according to Politico. Abe was airlifted to a hospital for treatment, but he was not breathing and his heart had stopped, the AP reported. Medical officials from Nara Medical University said he died of blood loss.

A suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder at the scene. Police later identified him as Tetsuya Yamagami, a 41-year-old Nara resident. His occupation is unknown, but the Defense Ministry said someone with the same name served in the navy from 2002 to 2005, according to the Wall Street Journal﻿.

Police described the weapon used in the attack as an improvised firearm. Gun violence is extremely rare in Japan, as the country has very strict gun laws. CNN reported:

In 2018, Japan, a country of 125 million people, only reported nine deaths from firearms — compared with 39,740 that year in the United States, according to data compiled by the Sydney School of Public Health at the University of Sydney.

Nancy Snow, Japan director of the International Security Industrial Council, said the shooting would change Japan forever.

“It’s not only rare, but it’s really culturally unfathomable,” she told CNN. “The Japanese people can’t imagine having a gun culture like we have in the United States. This is a speechless moment. I really feel at a loss for words.”

Abe, who resigned in 2020 citing health issues, was Japan’s longest-serving prime minister and his assassination has stunned the nation. World leaders and diplomats have been sharing condolences and remembrances of their former colleague.

SecState Blinken on #RIP Shinzo Abe:



"This is shocking. It's profoundly disturbing. It's also such a strong personal loss for so many people. In the United States, Prime Minister Abe was an extraordinary partner. And someone who clearly was a great leader for Japan" pic.twitter.com/dtIFSbcYPq — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) July 8, 2022

So deeply shocked to hear about the past PM of Japan-Shinzo Abe. He was one of the first leaders I met when I became PM. He was deeply committed to his role but also generous & kind. My thoughts are with his wife and the people of Japan. Events like this shake us all to the core. — Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) July 8, 2022

Deeply saddened by the heinous killing of Shinzo Abe, a defender of democracy and my friend & colleague over many years. My deepest condolences to his family, PM @kishida230 & the people

of #NATO’s partner #Japan at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/8rtdb0G11S — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) July 8, 2022

I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe. He was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to make Japan and the world a better place. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022

Incredibly sad news about Shinzo Abe.



His global leadership through unchartered times will be remembered by many. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the Japanese people.



The UK stands with you at this dark and sad time. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 8, 2022

Au nom du peuple français, j’adresse mes condoléances aux autorités et au peuple japonais après l’assassinat de Shinzo Abe. Le Japon perd un grand Premier ministre, qui dédia sa vie à son pays et œuvra à l’équilibre du monde. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 8, 2022

Shocked and saddened by the tragic death of former Japanese PM Abe Shinzo. He was a great friend and ally to Australia. Deepest sympathies to his family and the people of Japan. We mourn with you. pic.twitter.com/ms9Va9OPN4 — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) July 8, 2022

Horrible news of a brutal assassination of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe. I am extending my deepest condolences to his family and the people of Japan at this difficult time. This heinous act of violence has no excuse. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 8, 2022