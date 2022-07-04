The BA.5 COVID Surge Is Here

A three-year-old getting her first dose of a COVID vaccine in Seattle last month. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

The newest wave of COVID infections and reinfections, fueled by more transmissible subvariants of the Omicron strain including BA.4 and BA.5, continues to grow across the U.S. As countless Americans gather over the July 4 holiday weekend, it’s entirely possible that there are more new daily infections happening in the country than at any other point in the pandemic other than the Omicron wave. And as the worrisome BA.5 subvariant rapidly rises to what will likely be global dominance, the U.S. isn’t the only country experiencing a surge.

Last week, the U.S. test positivity rate — which is now a more reliable indicator of case surges than official case counts — reached a seven-day average of over 15 percent for the first time since February 3.

Illustration: Screencap/The New York Times The seven-day average test positivity rate for the U.S. through June 28, 2022.

New York City’s test positivity rate surpassed 10 percent last week for the first time since January 22. The city took down its color-coded COVID risk alert system last week so it could be reevaluated, city officials said.

Illustration: Screencap/The New York Times Seven-day average test positivity rate for New York City through June 27, 2022

The decline of reported #COVID19 cases in NYC has stopped. Reported cases are at a high plateau, which means actual transmission is very high when you account for the >20x under-counting. This is likely the beginning of a BA.5 wave.



The CDC estimates that the level of community transmission remains high in more than 87 percent of U.S. counties, and remains substantial or higher in more than 95 percent of counties.

Illustration: Screencap/CDC

The good news? While U.S. COVID hospitalizations have been trending up since mid-April, they are nowhere near the levels reached in the Omicron wave, and the rates of new reported COVID deaths and COVID patients in intensive-care units are thus far only slightly ticking up and remain near pandemic lows. The vaccines are still doing an excellent job of preventing severe illness in most instances (and are finally now available for small children), and doctors have never had more tools to combat those severe illnesses when they do occur.

The bad news? Against these new subvariants, vaccines and prior infection are proving less and less effective at preventing infections and reinfections. They also appear to be at least somewhat less effective at preventing hospitalizations as the coronavirus evolves — particularly among the many un- and under-boosted seniors. A big wave of cases will be at best disruptive, will increase the risk of a lot more people developing long COVID, and will give SARS-CoV-2 many more opportunities to evolve. The impact of multiple COVID reinfections, which many Americans already have or soon will experience, remains unclear. Most importantly, BA.5 may be the worst COVID variant yet. Its unique mutations make it the best equipped major variant to date at avoiding antibodies, which means it can likely reinfect people who recently had other Omicron subvariants. There is still a lot that scientists don’t know about the strain, and the threat of other even worse variants emerging remains very real. (BA.2.75, an Omicron subvariant recently detected in India, is the newest one to rapidly attract scientists’ attention.)

The CDC’s estimated proportions of various variants spreading in the U.S. as of June 25. Illustration: Screencap/CDC

BA.5 and BA.4 continue to outcompete the other Omicron subvariants across the U.S. and BA.5 is well on its way to becoming the dominant variant in the U.S. and around the world. As of the week ending June 25, the CDC’s NowCast model estimated that BA.4 and BA.5 together comprised a majority (over 52 percent) of U.S. cases for the first time. BA.2.12.1 is still the most prominent individual variant, making up an estimated 42 percent of cases, but that is down from an estimated peak of just over 63 percent of cases a month ago. The CDC estimates that BA.5 makes up 36.6 percent of cases — up 32 points from a month ago.

Overseas, the U.K. is experiencing a surge of new infections likely fueled by BA.4 and BA.5, as are many other countries. The tentative good news is that in most countries, the two variants haven’t thus far produced more severe outcomes, most likely thanks to the wall of immunity and hybrid immunity most people have at this point in the pandemic. But their evolutionary advantages remain concerning, and remain one of the major reasons why the current COVID wave is getting bigger, and may indeed last for a long time.

This post has been updated.