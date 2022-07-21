Trump Is Still Trying to Overturn Biden’s 2020 Win

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Donald Trump reversed his endorsement of Congressman Mo Brooks’s Senate run in March, accusing the January 6 rally speaker of being “woke” because he told a crowd in August that the last presidential election was settled.

“President Trump asked me to rescind the 2020 elections, immediately remove Joe Biden from the White House, immediately put President Trump back in the White House, and hold a new special election for the presidency,” Brooks said in a statement. “As a lawyer, I’ve repeatedly advised President Trump that January 6 was the final election contest verdict and neither the U.S. Constitution nor the U.S. Code permit what President Trump asks.”

Many assumed that Trump was just looking for some flimsy excuse to dump Brooks, as his primary opponent was running a better campaign. But Trump is actually still working to overturn the results of the 2020 election, even as we approach the halfway mark of President Biden’s first term and a parade of former Trump officials testify in the January 6 hearings that they always knew his stolen-election claims were bogus.

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos revealed on Wednesday that Trump called him earlier this month and tried to convince him to decertify the state’s 2020 presidential-election results. On July 8, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that the use of unattended ballot drop boxes is not legal and the Wisconsin Elections Commission had overstepped when it allowed the use of drop boxes to return absentee ballots in 2020. Trump called Vos the day after the ruling, arguing that it meant Biden’s Wisconsin win should be decertified.

“It’s very consistent. He makes his case, which I respect,” Vos told the local outlet WISN. “He would like us to do something different in Wisconsin. I explained that it’s not allowed under the Constitution.”

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says former President Trump called him last week in another push to decertify Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential results after the WI Supreme Court ruling on absentee ballot drop boxes. Shortly after, Vos says, Trump posted on social media calling him a RINO pic.twitter.com/rLFtYtHlh6 — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) July 19, 2022

The Republican Assembly Speaker explained that, much as Trump would wish otherwise, this relatively small election-law change did not completely invalidate the results of the previous election. “The court case as you read it does not go back and say what happened in 2020 was illegal,” Vos said. “It just says going forward it can’t happen.”

But Vos did not convince Trump that this is how Wisconsin law works; the former president took to Truth Social to bash him for being a “professional RINO.”

Vos seemed to shrug off Trump’s attempt to pressure him. “I think we all know Donald Trump is Donald Trump,” Vos told WISN. “There’s very little we can do to control or predict what he will do.”

For months, Vos has resisted calls from Trump, 2020 coup architect John Eastman, and some Republican state legislators to hold a vote on decertification. The Assembly Speaker has promoted conspiracy theories about widespread voter fraud in 2020, but he maintains that, at this point, there is no path under state or federal law to rescind the ten electors Biden won in Wisconsin.

Vos is facing what the New York Times described as a “spirited but underfunded” primary challenge from Adam Steen, who has accused him of betraying Trump by thwarting the decertification effort. Trump has yet to officially endorse Steen, but he seemed to threaten to do so in a July 20 “truth.”

Trump lost by 74 electoral votes in 2020, so if Vos does suddenly decide to go along with the scheme, we’ll be only 64 electoral votes shy of Biden being marched out of the Oval Office.