U.S. Proposes a Prisoner Swap to Bring Brittney Griner Home

Photo: Krill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images

After five months in Russian jail, Brittney Griner could soon be on her way to the United States. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Wednesday that the Biden administration has proposed a prisoner swap that would bring home the basketball star and ex-marine Paul Whalen, who was

accused of spying and has been detained since 2018.

“In the coming days I expect to speak with Russian Foreign Minister [Sergey] Lavrov for the first time since the war began,” Blinken said, referring to the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February. He described the return of Griner and fellow-detainee Paul Whelan as a “top priority,” saying that the State department put a “substantial proposal on the table weeks ago to facilitate the release.”

While Blinken did not name who the U.S. would give up in the trade, CNN reports that it would involve the Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout, who is serving a 25-year sentence in a federal prison in Illinois. Three sources familiar with the swap also told CNN that President Joe Biden has approved the plan to bring Griner home after she pleaded guilty earlier this month to drug-smuggling charges widely considered politically motivated amid the worsening relationship between the United States and Russia. Griner is facing up to 10 years in prison after she was caught in February bringing two cartridges of hashish oil into Russia. For years, the star center has been playing in a Russian basketball league in the WNBA off-season to supplement her American salary, which is considerably less than the rookie minimum in the NBA.

The Department of Justice generally does not approve of prisoner swaps. But according to CNN, Justice officials played along with a deal to move Viktor Bout after learning that it was supported by top State officials and the president himself. Known as the “merchant of death,” Bout is a former Soviet military translator who smuggled small arms throughout the world following the collapse of the U.S.S.R. (The Nicolas Cage movie Lord of War is loosely inspired by his career.) In 2011, Bout was convicted in Manhattan of conspiring to kill U.S. officials, the delivery of anti-aircraft missiles, and aiding a terrorist organization. In addition to Griner, the State department wants Paul Whelan, a 52-year-old from Michigan who served in Iraq and was arrested in Russia in 2018 while visiting the country for a wedding. In 2020, he was convicted and sentenced to 16 years in Russian prison.