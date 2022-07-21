Watch Josh Hawley Run From January 6 Rioters He Cheered On

A photograph of Senator Josh Hawley pumping his fist toward the rioters is shown during a hearing on July 21, 2022. Photo: Getty Images

As House January 6 committee is holding public hearings primarily to expose Donald Trump’s “sophisticated seven-point plan” to overturn the results of the 2020 election, as Vice Chair Liz Cheney reiterated on Thursday night. But the committee clearly has another unstated mission: to humiliate hypocritical Republican lawmakers and former Trump administration officials.

The committee dragged Senator Josh Hawley in exquisite fashion during its eighth hearing. First, the panel reminded viewers of the Missouri Republican’s famous gesture on January 6, 2021, in which he raised a fist to show solidarity with the protesters gathering at the gates to the Capitol. (Hawley later sold a $20 mug featuring the photo, which he insisted was “not a pro-riot mug.”) Committee member Elaine Luria said a Capitol police officer on the scene testified that the gesture “riled up the crowd, and it bothered her greatly because he was doing it in a safe space protected by the officers and the barriers.”

“Later that day, Senator Hawley fled after those protesters he helped to rile up stormed the Capitol,” Luria continued. The committee then aired previously unseen security footage of Hawley bolting through the hallways of the Capitol building, showing part of it a second time in slow motion.

Jan. 6 committee plays new footage of ⁦Josh Hawley⁩ running away on Jan. 6 after his famous fist pump moment. pic.twitter.com/fe0jlnxgTA — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) July 22, 2022

People in the room seemed to thoroughly enjoy the clip.

BIG laughs in the room as the committee shows Sen. Josh Hawley running in the halls of the Senate to get away from Jan 6 rioters — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) July 22, 2022

OMG BREAKING: there was a LOUD GUFFAW here in the room as they showed video of @HawleyMO running away, and another when they played it in slow motion. Loudest reaction of any moment during the three hearings I’ve attended #January6thCommitteeHearing — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) July 22, 2022

Someone should slap this iconic Josh Hawley moment onto an overpriced “pro-fleeing” mug.