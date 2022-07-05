Highland Park Shooting Death Toll Rises to 7: Updates

A Lake County police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park on July 4 after the shooting. Photo: Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Seven people were killed and more than 30 injured on Monday when a gunman on a rooftop armed with a high-powered rifle opened fire on spectators at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. The 21-year-old gunman was later apprehended, but his motive remains unclear. In the aftermath of the attack on Monday night, there were several chaotic incidents around the country during which crowds watching fireworks demonstrations were sent into a panic after reports of gunfire; most were false alarms. The Highland Park shooting is the third high-profile mass shooting in the U.S. in less than two months, following the white-supremacist massacre at a Buffalo supermarket and the Uvalde school shooting in May. Below is what we know about this latest attack and its aftermath.

About 10:15 a.m. Monday morning, shortly after the start of an Independence Day parade in the affluent Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, a gunman standing on a downtown rooftop opened fire on the paradegoers with a high-powered semiautomatic rifle, sending marchers and spectators running for their lives. The shooter rapidly fired more than 70 rounds into the crowd, then fled.

Seven people were murdered in the attack. Five died Monday at the scene and another later after being transported to a nearby hospital. A seventh victim then died on Tuesday, police said. More than 30 people were injured either by gunfire or in the resulting panic. Highland Park Hospital said Monday that 25 of the 26 victims it received had gunshot wounds. The victims ranged in age from 8 to 85, and at least five of the people killed were adults.

Local residents sheltered in place as more than 100 law enforcement agencies worked to apprehend the shooter. Eight hours after the shooting, police arrested the suspected gunman, 21-year-old Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, after a brief chase in an adjacent town on the Chicago area’s North Shore. He still hadn’t been charged a day later.

Law enforcement officials said Tuesday that the gunman apparently spent several weeks planning the attack, but while the shooter’s motive was still under investigation, his choice of a target seemed to have been random. “We have no information to suggest at this point it was racially motivated, motivated by religion, or any other protected status,” Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

The gunman reached the roof of a business by climbing a fire-escape ladder, Covelli said, and he had dressed in women’s clothing to be able to hide his appearance and escape during the chaos.

Covelli also said that gunman appears to have legally purchased the rifle he used in the attack, which was recovered on the rooftop. Another rifle the gunman had bought was found in his car after he was apprehended.

Seven people were killed in the attack, and as of midday Tuesday, local officials still hadn’t officially identified any of them. A physician who treated victims said they looked like they had been “blown up” like they had been in a war:

"The people who were gone were blown up by that gunfire. Blown up.



...Those [injuries] are what are seen in victims of war, not victims at a parade."



The Chicago Tribune reports that one of the people killed was Jacki Sundheim, an employee of a synagogue in nearby Glencoe, North Shore Congregation Israel, where she coordinated events and taught preschool.

Nicolás Toledo, 76, was also killed in the attack. The New York Times reports that when the shooting started, Toledo was sitting in his wheelchair surrounded by his family, who attended the parade every year. The grandfather, a dual Mexican and American citizen who emigrated to the U.S. in the 1980s but split time between the two countries over the years, was reportedly struck three times. Two other members of the group he was with, Toledo’s son and his granddaughter’s boyfriend, were also shot but their injuries were not life threatening.

Among the victims injured in the attack were a local elementary school teacher and her husband, according to a GoFundMe shared on Twitter by the Chicago Teachers Union.

The white 21-year-old gunman, Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, was a longtime Highland Park resident who posted and apparently made money off of rap videos on YouTube under the moniker “The Awake Rapper.”

The Chicago Tribune notes that the collection of 17 videos under Crimo’s since-removed YouTube account “alternates between wholesome and foreboding”:

In one video, a teen who looks like Crimo happily skateboards and roughhouses with his pals. Another captures what appears to be a police-escorted government motorcade leaving an airport before a man who appears to be Crimo swivels the camera to his tattooed face. A black-and-white video, taken with a selfie stick, shows a glum figure that looks like Crimo walking through a neighborhood. In another, a newspaper with a Lee Harvey Oswald headline can be seen over his shoulder. The most chilling video is the final one in the series, uploaded eight months ago, which features footage of a young man in a bedroom and a classroom along with cartoons of a gunman and people being shot. Superimposed on the video is a rotating image of interlocked triangles.

“I need to leave now, I need to just do it,” the voiceover to the video says. “It is my destiny. Everything has led up to this; nothing can stop me, not even myself.”

A researcher at the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab, Emerson T. Brooking, told the Washington Post that Crimo “was immersed in fringe internet culture. But nothing uncovered so far suggests a clear political or ideological motive.”

Regarding any previous run-ins Crimo may have had with police, Lake County Deputy Chief Covelli told reporters on Tuesday that “there have been some law enforcement contacts, nothing of a violent nature,” and said he could not get into any specifics. Crimo apparently tried to enter a nearby synagogue during passover services in April but was asked to leave, USA Today reported Tuesday:

Rabbi Yosef Schanowitz, co-director of the North Suburban Lubavitch Chabad - Central Avenue Synagogue. Schanowitz on Tuesday told USA TODAY that authorities had asked him not to speak about the specifics but confirmed that Crimo was asked to leave shortly after entering during Passover services. Like many synagogues, the Central Avenue Synagogue is guarded by armed security during services, Schanowitz said.

Photos of Crimo have emerged showing him attending at least one Trump rally, but it’s not clear if he was actually a Trump supporter; an old friend of the gunman’s told the Post that Crimo was “consistently apolitical.”

