An Armed Man Attacked the FBI’s Office in Cincinnati

The FBI reports that a man armed with an assault rifle tried to break into the bureau’s field office in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Thursday morning.

This is a developing story.

Around 9 a.m., a man carrying an AR-15-style rifle tried to get past security at the FBI complex and made it inside the visitor screening facility, according to law-enforcement officials who told NBC News. The man fired what was described as a nail gun at staff before fleeing in a vehicle and heading north on I-71 toward Columbus.

At approximately 9 AM this morning an armed subject attempted to breach the Visitor Screening Facility at #FBI Cincinnati. After an alarm and a response by FBI special agents, the subject fled north onto Interstate 71. pic.twitter.com/vFZHnpbM9L — FBI Cincinnati (@FBICincinnati) August 11, 2022

An alert from the local emergency response reported that law-enforcement officers “traded shots with a male suspect who is wearing a gray shirt and body armor.” An official told the Cincinnati Inquirer that he received a bulletin that Ohio State Highway Patrol officers were looking for a Ford Crown Victoria. Shortly after 11 a.m. local time, officials said the suspect was “contained,” but not in custody. As of early afternoon, he was still in a standoff with law enforcement. Local officials say there is no longer a threat to the FBI building, though federal officers have arrived on the scene.

Homeland security federal protective service police have arrived at the FBI ctr in Kenwood after a person with a weapon was here creating what agents described as a potential threat. @WLWT pic.twitter.com/7SFNmWZybw — Brian Hamrick (@bhamrick_wlwt) August 11, 2022

It’s not yet known why the office was attacked, but it comes after widespread calls for violence on the far right following the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on Monday, which has been decried by conservatives and Republican officials as the actions of a police state. FBI director Christopher Wray this week condemned such rhetoric, which includes threats against a federal magistrate who signed off on the court-approved search for classified materials. “Violence against law enforcement is not the answer,” Wray said, “no matter who you’re upset with.”