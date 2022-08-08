Trump Says the FBI Raided Mar-a-Lago and Broke Into His Safe

Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

FBI agents on Monday executed a search warrant at Donald Trump’s private residence at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. The raid was reportedly part of an investigation into whether the former president mishandled classified information after leaving the White House. Trump broke the news of the raid himself, complaining in a statement on Monday evening that the “unannounced” raid “was not necessary or appropriate,” and that the FBI agents “even broke into my safe.” The former president was in New York when the search occurred, and he did not acknowledge in his statement what the federal agents were searching for.

Trump says Mar-A-Lago is being raided by FBI. Says the raid was “unannounced” and “was not necessary or appropriate.” pic.twitter.com/mtmwL3smNu — Doug Adams (@DougNBC) August 8, 2022

The New York Times reports the agents were looking for evidence related to classified documents that Trump allegedly took with him to Mar-a-Lago after leaving office. Federal law enforcement officials began a grand-jury investigation this spring into whether 15 boxes containing a variety of materials from the White House also included classified information.

Back in January, the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) retrieved 15 boxes of documents and items from Mar-a-Lago which agency officials said Trump should have handed over to the Archives when he left the White House. NARA reportedly found what appeared to be classified information among the materials it retrieved and alerted the Justice Department — which eventually opened an investigation into the matter.

According to CNN, the FBI interviewed some of Trump’s aides at Mar-a-Lago as part of the probe back in April and May. The Miami Herald now reports that, according to a source, FBI agents suspected Trump was still unlawfully holding classified information at Mar-a-Lago and they were able to establish probable cause and obtain a search warrant from a federal magistrate judge in West Palm Beach to go find it. (The FBI has declined to comment on the raid or investigation, according to multiple news organizations.)

CNN reports that the court-ordered search of Mar-a-Lago began early Monday morning and “appeared to be focused on the area of the club where Trump’s offices and personal quarters are, according to a person familiar with the matter.” The Secret Service was reportedly notified in advance of Monday’s raid and “facilitated access to the Florida Trump property as fellow federal agents but did not take part in investigation or search,” per NBC News. Mar-a-Lago is currently closed to members on account the summer heat in Florida.

Donald Trump had a notorious reputation for mishandling and/or destroying documents during his presidency. Some Trump White House records obtained by the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection had been torn up and taped back together. The former president also reportedly liked to try to flush documents down the toilet. And a senior Trump administration official once told the Washington Post that White House staff made sure they never left documents containing classified or sensitive information with Trump.

Mishandling classified information is a federal crime that has snared officials far and wide over the years, including former CIA director David Petraeus. It is also what former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was under FBI investigation for in 2016 thanks to her use of a private email server — a comparison Trump himself made in his statement on Monday when he said “absolutely nothing has happened to hold her accountable.”

Trump also accused Democrats of weaponizing the justice system to target him. His Republican allies quickly echoed the same rhetoric on Monday night, and House minority leader Kevin McCarthy vowed to investigate Attorney General Merrick Garland’s handling of the matter if and when the GOP regains control of the House next year.

The FBI’s extraordinary raid on Monday also comes as the Justice Department accelerates its investigation of the scheme to overturn the 2020 election, leading up to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. In recent weeks, agents have raided a lawyer and a former Justice Department official who worked with Trump and have quizzed former administration officials about his conduct in front of a grand jury in Washington.

Trump told New York last month that he has already made up his mind he will run for another term in office, but he has not yet set a time to formally announce.

This is a developing story and this post has been updated throughout.

