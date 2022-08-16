Introducing Court Appearances: Twitter v. Musk

Photo-Illustration: Intelligencer; Photos: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images; Delaware Court of Chancery

Elon Musk has made himself the main character of the year. In agreeing to purchase Twitter and then doing everything he could to back out of the agreement, he has created impossible levels of drama. It’s a $44 billion mess that threatens to consume the internet.

And like so many dramas, this one is going before a judge. The trial is set for October, but the legal case has already started.

We know a lot about Musk — he has been in the public eye for 25 years, after all.

We know he’s never happy unless he’s in love. We know he’s literally trying to control the destiny of humanity. And we know that we can’t always figure out if he has gone too far down some foolish road or if he spies some opportunity that the rest of us just can’t understand yet.

And now we want to learn a lot more about him by starting to cover this trial in our Court Appearances newsletter, right now.

The jumping-into-bed-only-to-jump-into-court relationship of Musk and Twitter’s is a great example of how it’s impossible to tell brilliance from derangement. What we hope to discover during this trial is just enough information to form a belief. Was it all a distraction from some scandal? Was it a psychedelic-fueled whim? Or was it an overt attempt to destroy Twitter entirely?

By the time this newsletter run concludes, we hope to have at least settled on a theory.

Your host here at Court Appearances is Kevin T. Dugan, a finance reporter for New York. Great news: There’s nothing he loves more than the straight-up mess of Musk’s battle with the present world to build his preferred world of the future.