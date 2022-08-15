Los Angeles D.A. Avoids Chesa Boudin’s Fate

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon. Photo: Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

You’d think after San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin’s recall by voters earlier this year for controversially liberal policies and prosecutorial strategies, his Los Angeles counterpart George Gascon might be a sitting duck. After all, the two men have been national symbols of criminal justice reform often discussed in the same breath, and Gascon was actually Boudin’s predecessor in the City by the Bay before moving to L.A. to care for his ailing mother and then soon running for D.A. there. But while the Boudin recall won 55 percent of the vote and saw one of its leaders, Brooke Jenkins, win appointment to the office, a parallel effort aimed at toppling Gascon well before the expiration of his term in 2024 has officially failed due to an inadequate number of validated petitions, as the Los Angeles Times reported:

To force Gascón into a recall race, the campaign seeking his ouster needed to gather 566,857 valid signatures by mid-July, a figure reflecting 10% of the people eligible to vote in the election cycle when Gascón won office in November 2020. The L.A. County Registrar’s office said Monday that only about 520,000 of the signatures submitted were valid.

A total of 715,000 signatures were submitted by the recall campaign, but 45,000 were duplicates and well over another 100,000 were from people who are not registered voters. This is the second failed recall attempt aimed at Gascon; an earlier effort collapsed far short of its goal in September of 2021.

Much like Boudin, Gascon drew fire from police unions, victim’s rights groups, and other prosecutors for refusing to seek the death penalty, halting the transfer of juvenile defendants to adult courts, and declining to pursue available sentencing enhancements. His recall was avidly promoted by Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villaneuva and mayoral candidate Rick Caruso. But Gascon did try to respond to some criticisms in ways that might have cooled recall fever.

There is a chance recall organizers will pursue a lawsuit challenging the signature review system utilized by the county clerk’s office, but the organizers themselves are being sued by a signature gathering company for unpaid bills. So it looks like Gascon will survive to balance his criminal justice reform principles with public opinion a bit longer.