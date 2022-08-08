Police Have a Lead in Killings of Muslim Men in Albuquerque

Police near where Naeem Hussain was murdered on Friday night, outside Lutheran Family Services, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on August 7, 2022. Photo: Adria Malcolm/The New York Times

The murder of three South Asian Muslim men in Albuquerque over the span of several weeks — which may be connected to another killing last year — has left the city’s Muslim community in fear and police scrambling to solve crimes that have become a national story.

On Sunday, Albuquerque police announced they had identified a vehicle of interest, which the city’s mayor, Tim Keller, called “a very, very strong lead.”

WANTED: APD releases photos of a vehicle of interest in the shootings of 4 Muslim men. If you have any information about this vehicle please contact Crime Stoppers at (505)-843-STOP. pic.twitter.com/1h0vUvtbSg — Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) August 7, 2022

Over the past few weeks, three Muslim immigrants from Pakistan — Naeem Hussain, Aftab Hussein, and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain — have been shot and killed by an unknown assailant or assailants in what police describe as ambush-style attacks. On Friday, Hussain, a 25-year-old business owner who came to the U.S. in 2016 and became a citizen last month, was found dead in the parking lot of an organization that provides services to asylum seekers. Hours before, he had attended a funeral for the two other recent victims.

On July 26, 41-year-old Aftab Hussein was found dead on the sidewalk near his home. And on August 1, 27-year-old Muhammad Afzaal Hussain was shot and killed outside his apartment building. Hussain worked in the government of the town of Española and was considered a rising star on the political scene.

Police have said his murder was connected to Aftab Hussein’s. They’re now investigating whether all three killings are related to the shooting death of a fourth man, Mohammad Ahmadi, in November 2021. Ahmadi, who came to the U.S. from Afghanistan in the early 1980s and was shot in the head, seemingly randomly, outside a market his brother runs.

The FBI is assisting local authorities with the probe, and the local branch of CrimeStoppers is offering $20,000 for leads. After Naeem Hussain’s killing on Friday, the story leapt to the national stage, with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris weighing in.

I am angered and saddened by the horrific killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque. While we await a full investigation, my prayers are with the victims’ families, and my Administration stands strongly with the Muslim community.



These hateful attacks have no place in America. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 7, 2022

“I am incredibly angry about the situation,” New Mexico’s governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham, said on Sunday. “Every New Mexican should stand up and be against this kind of hatred. It has no place in this city and it has no place in our state.”