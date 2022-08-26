Read the FBI’s Redacted Trump Search Affidavit

Photo: Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images

Earlier this month, the FBI conducted a search on Donald Trump’s personal residence at Mar-a-Lago, an action that had never been taken against a former president. The search warrant that was later unsealed at the Justice Department’s request revealed that the agency seized over 300 documents that were held by Trump, containing varying levels of classified information.

With the public’s interest in the case only increasing, a Florida federal judge ordered the unsealing of the search’s affidavit, which would provide insight as to why federal investigators took such an uncommon step. The Justice Department had been resistant to releasing the document out of concern for its ongoing probe, but redacted portions of it in order to make it public.

Read the unsealed affidavit below: