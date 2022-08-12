Read The Unsealed Trump Search Warrant

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

On Monday, the FBI took the unprecedented step of conducting a search on a former president’s home, executing a warrant at Donald Trump’s longtime Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach.

Attorney General Merrick Garland confirmed in a Thursday press conference that he personally signed off on the decision, and did not do so lightly. In the same remarks, Garland revealed that the Justice Department filed to unseal the warrant and the property receipt from the search, in the midst of widespread Republican pushback and public interest.

That faced no resistance from Trump’s legal counsel, and the documents were released on Friday, providing 7 pages of new insight into the FBI’s actions.

The warrant reveals that federal agents removed several boxes of papers, including multiple boxes of “miscellaneous top-secret documents.” And as previous reports had confirmed, it details the national-security statues the FBI believes Trump may have violated:

Read the full unsealed warrant below: