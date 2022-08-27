The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. Photo: Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency

Amid a tense stalemate in the six-month-old war in Ukraine, fighting around the country’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is once again prompting fears of a nuclear catastrophe. The 37-year-old facility, which is located on the Dnieper River in southeastern Ukraine and is Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, has repeatedly been shelled in recent weeks — which Ukraine blames on Russia and Russia blames on Ukraine. The plant has been under the control of Russian forces since shortly after they invaded the country, but remains operated by Ukrainian workers, and is just kilometers from territory still held by Ukraine. This week, damage from an alleged artillery strike caused a temporary power outage at the plant, exacerbating the risk of a nuclear accident and intensifying the ongoing international efforts to send in a team of outside experts to evaluate the condition of the facility. That visit may finally happen next week, but there was more shelling on Saturday, and the situation remains as fluid as it is scary. Below is what we know about this still developing crisis.

New satellite imagery shows a fire near Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Energodar, temporarily occupied by Russia. Ignition spots in the forest near the plant, as well as smoke over the ash dump of the Zaporizhzhya TPP, located next to the NPP, can be seen. Pics by @planet pic.twitter.com/QCumEfzdyT — Схеми (@cxemu) August 25, 2022

The power is back on at the plant after an alarming 24-hour outage.

On Thursday, Ukraine’s atomic-energy company, Energoatom, said that two of ZNPP’s reactors had been disconnected from Ukraine’s power grid following damage to a transmission line supplying the plant — which the company blamed on Russian shelling, while Russia blamed Ukraine. The facility was able to switch to on-site diesel generators, and later a nearby geothermal power plant, for emergency backup power. That maintained power to the reactor cooling systems, which are critical to avoiding a nuclear meltdown. Still, Energoatom warned that the infrastructure damage and loss of off-site electricity increased the threat of “hydrogen leakage and sputtering of radioactive substances” as well the danger of a fire at the plant.

Luckily, workers were able to reconnect the reactors to the power crid within 24 hours, and both Ukraine and Russia said Saturday that radiation levels remained normal at the plant. Nonetheless, the episode renewed fears that it is just a matter of time until the nearby fighting leads to disaster. On Friday in the nearby city of Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian authorities began distributing iodine tablets to residents (which can help prevent the absorption of radiation in the event of exposure).

People receive iodine tablets at a distribution point in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Friday. Photo: Andriy Andriyenko/AP/Shutterstock

United Nations inspectors may finally gain access to the site next week.

A delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency hopes to visit the ZNPP as soon as Monday, following repeated, often frustrating attempts to negotiate access with both Ukraine and Russia. The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that “two people familiar with the situation said it was almost certain an IAEA mission would visit the Zaporizhzhia plant early next week, although final details were still being nailed down.” One expert with experience working at ZNPP, Excel Services Corporation nuclear oversight officer Morgan D. Libby, told the Journal that the team may need weeks to evaluate and address the situation, emphasizing that, “After Chernobyl, this is the most important mission the IAEA has ever undertaken — everything else pales in comparison.”

Who is shelling the plant?

That’s not clear. Both sides continue to blame the other, and did so again after more shelling on Saturday. Both sides have also recently warned that the other would stage a false-flag attack on the plant. Ukraine has, for the length of the war, called for Russian forces to leave the area so the fighting wouldn’t threaten the ZNPP. Russia has claimed that its forces are securing the plant so that nothing bad happens to it.